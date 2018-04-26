Event Recruitment Made Easy Through Online Staffing Solutions Portal, Professionate

Participating in events or exhibitions hep companies to enhance their brand image in the public. It becomes easy for them to promote their products or services and also know the first hand feedback of the customers’ opinion about their services. It is more like the companies going out all the way to reach out the targeted audience. But to make the exhibition or events successful it solely depends on the staff who can make or break the image of the company. This is the reason that companies lookout for talented event staff or exhibition hosts that can further enhance the brand image of the company in the public. There are many event recruitment agencies that help the companies to recruit event or exhibition staff for their organisation. However, one should notice that the event recruitment often have limited database and are also expensive charging hefty fees for their services.

Instead, companies can now lookout for the online staffing platform offered by Professionate that strive to bring talent and employers onto a single platform to make things easy for both the parties. Professionate has a huge database of talented exhibition and event staff who can be directly recruited from the portal by the companies. It is also possible for the companies to register with the portal and list their vacancies on the portal so that many aspirants who are interested in temporary staffing solutions shall apply directly for the companies to choose the right person that suits for their job. By choosing the candidates from the portal the companies need not get carried away by the looks of the event staff or the models but can also go through their detailed bio-data and also the ratings and reviews given about their services by other employers to make a decision.

It becomes quite simple for the companies to find out event staff in different companies through Professionate as they operate world-wide helping the clients choose the local talent to avoid overhead expenses and recruit the best to promote their brand image in any remote location across the world. By registering with the portal free of cost the companies can have access to the database of aspirants 24/7 to recruit the right candidates within a short period of time without any hassles. The organisations need not spend on the event recruitment agencies but can simply hire the talent through Professionate directly.

Professionate is fastest growing marketplace to connect event staff with hostess agencies & companies around the world. Here, you can get experienced promo staff, part time promoters, promo girls and many more Dubai models for your events. We are also one of the event recruitment agency in and around UAE, providing event staffing solutions in various fields such as hostess jobs, promotion girl jobs, part time event jobs, Dubai modeling jobs, event staff jobs.





