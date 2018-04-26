Future Electronics and President Robert Miller Recognize Annette Downey on Her 30 Year Anniversary

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) April 26, 2018 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Annette Downey on the occasion of her 30th anniversary with the organization.

Ms. Downey’s first day at Future Electronics was February 22, 1988, soon after graduating from Concordia University with a B.A. in Mathematics. She started in the RMA department but shortly thereafter moved into Branch Coordination, working as a liaison between the head office and the branches.

Following the birth of her son in 2005, she returned to work in a new position in IT as a User Services Representative. “During my time in school I’d studied programming,” she said. “I soon found that IT was the place for me, and I’ve been in IT for the last 23 years. I am honored to work in a company that has provided such wonderful career opportunities to me ”

Outside of her professional achievements, Downey enjoys traveling and outdoor activities, including canoeing, camping and hiking. She considers her greatest personal accomplishments to be her son and daughter.

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as “the company’s greatest asset.” Future Electronics places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

