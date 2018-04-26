Wake Dental Care Upgrades Technology to Benefit Patients

Wake Dental Care continues to upgrade its technology as it aims to deliver the finest experience for patients.

The Cary dentist office recently added iTero scanning and 3D printing technology. These additions increase dentists’ ability to exceed the needs of patients.

The iTero Element Digital Scanner features a handheld wand that lets dentists take digital images that appear on a computer monitor as 3D models of a patient’s teeth. Doctors review the detailed images and transfer them online to begin the process of designing the patient’s restoration or other prescribed treatment.

This takes the place of what used to be hours of hand labor making a mold of the mouth with what are usually messy impression materials. The new technology lets dentists review images immediately and get better-detailed reproductions that allow for better outcomes.

The latest 3D printing technology allows dentists to make surgical stints that allow for precise dental implant placement. Successfully replacing missing teeth requires a specialized set of skills and expertise. The updated technology elevates the rate of success as they use dental implants that allow them not to have to cut away tooth structures of healthy adjacent teeth.

Wake Dental Care features other select technologies including digital X-ray, intra-oral cameras, CAD-CAM digital technology and the CEREC advanced dental restorative system. The technology joins advanced training and compassionate service that help Wake Dental’s staff to deliver the finest experience to patients.

Along with new technology, Wake Dental Care is pleased to announce the addition of associate dentist Dr. Jerry Allen to its staff. Dr. Allen earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery with Honors degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He completed a general practice residency at the Dallas V.A. Medical Center where he received training in dental implants, periodontal surgery and complex restorative dentistry.

Wake Dental Care strives to be Cary’s premier provider of preventive, restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

To learn more, visit its website at https://www.wakedentalcare.com or call 919-363-3133.

Contact:

Dr. Jim Bohn

Company: Wake Dental Care

Phone: 919.363.3133

Address: 3100 NC-55 #201, Cary, NC 27519

Email: wakedentalcare@gmail.com

Website: https://www.wakedentalcare.com