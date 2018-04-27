DECO Recovery Management Helps Hospitals with Revenue Cycle Management Services

DECO Recovery Management protects medical institutions from insufficient funds by providing revenue cycle management services, which benefit both hospital clients and patients.

[Maryland, 04/27/2018,] – DECO Recovery Management (DECO), a company based in Landover, Maryland, helps its clients convert bad debts into revenue through revenue cycle management services. By doing so, the company protects its clients – hospitals and other medical institutions – from financial concerns that may arise while helping uninsured patients receive necessary medical treatment.

Recovery Management Services

To protect its clients from bad debts (debts that patients cannot afford to pay), DECO screens uninsured patients for eligibility to Medicaid and other forms of medical aid. Its staff guides patients through the application process and transportation, to achieve these benefits.

It assures hospitals of payment in what could have been a bad debt; DECO has proven to be effective in this field. So far, it has increased clients’ financial collection by 45 percent, recovered 15 percent of reimbursements, and secured 12 percent more paying accounts.

DECO has also reached an 80 percent conversion rate with its disability representatives, compared to the national average of 52 percent.

Beneficial to Both Hospitals and Patients

Through its revenue cycle management services, eligibility management software, and state-of-the-art call centers, DECO has provided financial gains to both hospitals and patients through an efficient and humane process.

Both clients and patients are better off with a well-implemented revenue cycle management system from DECO. Hospitals receive payment, giving them the revenue to continue operations smoothly, providing better equipment and boosting staff morale. On the other hand, patients receive the medical and financial aid they require to improve their health.

About DECO Recovery Management

DECO Recovery Management (DECO) is a Maryland-based company that provides revenue cycle management and eligibility management services to hospitals and other healthcare institutions. Since 1993, DECO has advocated for uninsured and underinsured patients, helping them receive necessary treatment through humane approaches without putting the financial burden on its hospital clients.

DECO’s process helps hospitals convert potential bad debt into revenue that would otherwise have turned into a loss of the hospital.

Visit http://decorm.com today.