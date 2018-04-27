SantaMedical introduces Advanced Drug-Free Pain relief for American Customers

In an important advancement to its Previous versions SantaMedical has introduced its advanced PM- 510 TENS unit. It is more effective and comes with advances features and increased functioning. SantaMedical’s TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) unit provides relief from chronic and acute pain. It comes in a dual channel, 8 mode format with 20 levels of strength adjustment which is the height in its price range.

The increasing cases of pain and frequent medication for it need a powerful device to eliminate the side effects. One of the USP’s of SantaMedical TENS Unit is its powerful and effective pain treatment with tissue repair without any side effects. The raising awareness about the opioid addiction affecting 2 million Americans is driving the change. According to the latest study 78% of Americans would first prefer SantaMedical’s TENS unit over prescription medication.