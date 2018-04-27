SunKnowledge Services Inc Streamlines Your Prior Authorization Demands/ FREE Telemedicine for Improved Collections

Over 869 million hours are spent annually on just obtaining prior authorization from the insurance providers. Extensive hours are spent on paper fax fill-ups forms; manual data inputs, long telephone calls for prior authorization is already costing the US healthcare industry $ 32 billion.

Electronic prior authorizations statistically resolve many of the cost challenges with only costing $2.78 per transaction as opposed to $`10.78 in a manual Process. But, The pain is somewhere else, we still have lagging payer web portals that only match with their individual operational flows with work. However, it is critical to have synchronized combination of manual and electronic prior authorization.

SunKnowledge Services Inc has been a powerful medical billing and collections company. Over the last 10 years, the company has been instrumental in providing excellent support to leading providers and payers. Right from an end to end practice management/ revenue cycle management assistance model to a task-specific job role in eligibility denial management, prior authorization, eligibility verification and accounts receivable recovery. The company is a champion healthcare revenue cycle management destination.

Dr. Dipak Nandi, Chairman of Sunknowledge Services Inc observed “We are a 100% HIPAA –HITECH Company that extends support right from implementing checks and balances in prior authorization for better payments.Charging only $5 per auth, we will make sure you have the right balances in place. No training, installation or support required ease of business transition, 100’s of references available. We will reduce your billing expenses by 70%. Our prior authorization services are available on an a-la-carte basis. We are also offering our state of the art telemedicine, remote patient monitoring services absolutely free for an improved patient inflow for our clients accelerate the process of earning more”.

It will be an interesting chapter ahead in the competitive landscape. Right now Sunknowledge Services Inc is well poised to make its vision of providing maximum value to their clients pretty evident.

Contact Info:

Ronnie Hastings

Director of Business Development at PriorAuth Online

Phone: +1 646-661-7853

Fax: +1 212-924-3473

contact@priorauthonline.com