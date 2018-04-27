Suppliers and Manufacturers in India Forge Company- CHW Forge

With more than 60 years of experience in the industry, Chaudhry Hammer Works, popularly known as CHW Forge, is one of the leading forging manufacturers in India. While the beginnings were small with a single hammer imported from England in 1960, the company has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few decades and is now a preferred forged component provider for a host of large-scale companies in not just India but all over the world.

“Chaudhry Engineering and Hammer Works, was founded by Ch. Chhabil Dass in 1956. The operations began in 1960, and since then, our company has been an epitome of high-quality products in the forging industry. We rebranded ourselves in 2010, and the company was renamed CHW Forge with a special focus on manufacturing techniques that are safer for the environment. Be it the prestigious Akash and BrahMos missile programs that we were part of or supplying rolled rings, aluminium forgings, or forged shafts, we have surely come a very long way over the years.” says a spokesperson from CHW Forge.

The company has regularly updated its manufacturing practices and technologies to offer improved forged components to its customers. The continuous efforts of the company have also been celebrated through several industry recognitions. The company has significantly increased its reach, capabilities, product offerings, and capacity to keep up with the growing needs of the customers. The company has also partnered with a number of reputed companies like Hindalco-Almex Aerospace, Jindal Steel & Power, Laxcon, Mahindra Ugine, and more to offer world-class products at competitive prices.

The spokesperson continued, “We are an ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 9001, AD 2000-Merkblatt WO, AS9100C, OHSAS 18001, and API 6A certified company which has received several industry recognitions over the years for our manufacturing practices and products. With a major focus on customer satisfaction, we bring utmost care to ensure quality manufacturing. We have a dedicated department for quality assurance which is headed by experienced professionals from the forging industry to make sure that the manufacturing process is adequately controlled and reviewed at every step.”

About CHW Forge

Established in the year 1956 as Chaudhry Engineering and Hammer Works, CHW Forge is now a popular forging manufacturer in India. The ISO certified company is well-known for its extensive range of forged components that it offers at highly competitive prices. The company focuses on using advanced manufacturing practices and has received several awards for the same. Apart from working with a number of large companies in India and all over the world, CHW Forge has also worked on prestigious Akash and BrahMos missile programs.