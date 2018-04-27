ThermTrace Heating Cables

HTS Global AG is a leading manufacturer in the industry for heating cables. To give you some more information about the different heating cables, we would like to introduce a few different types to you.

ThermTrace Micro: The HTS TTM is a construction grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Lite: The HTS TTL is a construction and light industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Regular: The HTS TTR is a construction and industrial grad self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Super: The HTS TTS is an industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace is an internationally well-known brand and popular in the industrial as well as the private sector. This is just a small range of the cabels that HTS Global AG produces. All of these cables are specialized for different areas and temperatures. For more information HTS Global AG is always more than happy to help you with your needs.