Adenna Launches The ‘Green Our Earth Comfort Our Friends’ Program To Protect The Environment And Fight Hunger

Adenna has finally unveiled the “Green Our Earth Comfort Our Friends” program, which is meant to fight hunger through food donations and to protect the environment by planting more trees. The company has partnered with American Forests for the environmental protection initiative and Feeding America to fight hunger.

Adenna has joined the fight against hunger and environmental degradation with its “Green Our Earth Comfort Our Friends” program. The program is a dynamic multipronged approach to corporate social responsibility whereby the company will promote environmental protection and social wellbeing at the same time. For its environmental protection program, the company has partnered with American Forests — the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization that advocates for the protection and expansion of forests globally. Since 1990, American Forests has planted more than 45 million trees (Dec 2013) under its Global ReLeaf program. Adenna has pledged to plant a tree for every order the company processes and ships. By participating in the Global ReLeaf program, Adenna will plant thousands of trees each year.

The second part of the “Green Our Earth Comfort Our Friends” program focuses on feeding the hungry. For this social initiative, Adenna has joined hands with Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief charity. Adenna will make a donation to have 10 meals served to families and individuals in need with every order the company processes and ships. Through Feeding America’s network of over 200 food banks across the country, Adenna will bring tens of thousands of nutritious meals to the unfortunate each year. Adenna thanks all its customers and business partners for making the “Green Our Earth Comfort Our Friends” program a reality. The company hopes the program will make the earth a bit greener and bring some security and hope to global communities.

About Us

Adenna was founded in 1997 in Ontario, California. The company markets and distributes a wide variety of hand protection and healthcare products around the world. Adenna ensures a rigid standard of excellence and affordability in all products to best serve the unique needs of customers across a variety of industries, including; law enforcement, laboratory, safety, medical, automotive, beauty, dental, sanitary maintenance, veterinary care, first responders, food service, industrial, tattoo and body art, and many others. Adenna’s corporate office and master distribution center is located in Ontario, California with other distribution centers in Atlanta, Georgia, and Elgin, Illinois. The company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Adenna+LLC/@34.0305416,-117.6916746,12z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1slatex+gloves+manufacturers+irvine+california!3m4!1s0x80c33564ced10649:0x6139f0d315fde49f!8m2!3d34.061596!4d-117.557321

Contact:

Alex Barnes

Company: Adenna

Telephone: (888) 3ADENNA (323-3662) or (909) 510-6999

Fax: (909) 510-8999

Administrative Office: 201 S. Milliken Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761, USA

Sales & Marketing Office: 17500 Red Hill Ave Ste# 220, Irvine, CA 92614, USA

Email: info@adenna.com

Website: http://www.adenna.com/