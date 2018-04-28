AICTE ACCORDS APPROVAL TO KARUNYA COURSES

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu- April 26, 2018:- Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), a Deemed to be University (declared under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956) has the approval of AICTE to offer a wide range of B.Tech, M.Tech and MBA programmes including Agricultural Engineering.

Admission to KITS is purely based on merit. Karunya Entrance Examination is scheduled on 27, 28 and 29th April 2018 in major cities across the country. Spot registrations are open. Upto ₹ 5 crores scholarship is granted for meritorious students. Candidates with 95% in PCM or PCB are entitled for a merit scholarship of ₹ 1,20,000 per year.

Karunya has the state-of-art research and training facilities in collaboration with SIEMENS, IBM, CISCO, SALZAR, INTEL, etc. B.Tech Robotics & Automation and B.Tech.Mechatronics Engineering are the two new AICTE approved programmes to commence in the academic year 2018-2019.