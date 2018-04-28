Manual and Motorized Window Coverings!

Do you want to buy high-quality Bug Screens in Kawartha, Specialty Window Coverings in Markham and Cellular Shades in Burlington? Then Concord Shading System is the right place for you. With us, you can find Sunroom Shading Systems and awnings for windows, patios, balconies, terraces and much more. We offer both manual and automatic awnings in many different variants. Automatic awnings mean that the awning automatically adjusts to current weather conditions, which many of our customers think is very useful. Because it has a motor, you do not have to set the awning to the hand – it will adapt completely.

Many prefer manual awnings, since they want the freedom to customize the use themselves. You should, of course, be able to get it just you feel like you need and want to have just your home or business. There are many different types of awnings, including balcony, terrace and window marches. They can also be customized with different fabrics and available with or without motorization. Awnings fill many functions depending on where to mount them, but they always help against strong sunshine and can also prevent sunbathing and high, uncomfortable temperatures.

Concord Shading System also has a wide range of blinds, which already protect against sun and transparency in many places. We have guaranteed the blinds to suit you, whether you want free-hanging or medium-glass models.

Our goal is to deliver fast, environmentally friendly and safe – at attractive prices. We want you to feel completely safe with us and with the work we do.