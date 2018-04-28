Maryland Decking Named One of Baltimore’s Best Deck Contractors

Maryland Decking is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Baltimore area’s best deck contractors for the third year in a row.

Expertise.com, dedicated to helping residents find the best local experts, included the Glen Burnie contractor in its Best Deck Contractors in Baltimore 2018 list. Maryland Decking previously received the recognition in 2016 and 2017.

Expertise.com researched 173 deck contractors in the Baltimore area and picked its top 20. Its selection criteria included companies’ reputation, credibility, experience, availability and professionalism.

“We are proud to again be named as one of the Best Deck Contractors in Baltimore,” said owner Barnabas Domowski. “It represents the excellent craftsmanship and professionalism that we offer our customers.”

The veteran-owned company has deep roots in Maryland and strives to be the one-stop shop to accommodate residents’ backyard and outdoor projects. Its experienced team of professionals take pleasure in providing homeowners with a stress-free experience and quality work.

Its services include building standard and custom decks, screened porches and decks, three-season rooms, patios and fences. Its staff has extensive experience with composite decking, PVC decking, and hardwood and pressure-treated decking.

The contractor also installs fences including vinyl, aluminum, wood, chain-link and more.

“We can build anything from flat patios to retaining walls and everything in between,” said Domowski.

Homeowners interested in contracting with Maryland Decking can call the company or fill out a form on its website. Its owner will call them, gather preliminary information on their needs and answer any upfront questions they have before scheduling a time to meet. They receive a free consultation in which Maryland Decking reviews their property, discusses their proposed project and helps visualize how the company can complete the project.

Depending on the manufacturer of decking materials customers choose, the company offers decking with up to a 25-year warranty to give customers piece of mind.

Maryland Decking’s customers continually give the company high marks with five-star reviews on Facebook.

“I am so in love with my deck. It’s perfect,” said customer Angela Surgeon. “Great customer service and very friendly. Reasonable prices, fast and professional work. Made me feel like every penny was worth spending.”

Mercy Brown, another customer, said she has received several compliments on the composite grey decking with white rails built by Maryland Decking.

“Their attention to detail, by burying the screws for example gives such clean lines and makes a difference,” she said. “Barnabas the owner was attentive and made sure everything was done right.”

For more information, visit its website at https://marylanddecking.com or call 443-637-2429.

Contact:

Barnabas Domowski

Company: Maryland Decking

Phone: 443.637.2429

Address: 1031 Meherrin Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060

Email: info@marylanddecking.com

Website: https://marylanddecking.com