Sixth Annual Convocation Ceremony at Jaipuria Institute of Management Indore

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore felt immense pride in hosting its Sixth Annual Convocation ceremony on April 22, 2018, at the Institute Auditorium. The ceremony commenced at 1:30 p.m. with the academic procession reached the auditorium. The procession was led by the Chief Guest Shri. Deepak Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Technical Education and Skill Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh, the Guest of Honour, Shri. Satish Borwankar, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd, Shri. Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Shri. Shreevats Jaipuria, the Vice Chairman, Members of the Board of Governors, Dr. Harshavardhan Halve, Director Jaipuria Institute of Management Indore, followed by faculty members and the graduating students of PGDM Batch 2016-18.

The procession reached the venue and the ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and praying to goddess Saraswati. The convocation ceremony was declared open by Shri. Shri. Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Governors. Followed by the unveiling of the Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore Annual Magazine, Srijan, by Chief Guest, Shri. Deepak Joshi, the Guest of Honour, Shri. Satish Borwankar ji which showcases the memorable journey of the Institute in the last 6 years.

The event then progressed further with the welcome address by Shri. Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Governors, Jaipuria Group of Institutes. Sir, welcomed all the eminent guests present on the occasion on behalf of the Jaipuria Group. Sir began his address with a quote by Swami Vivekananda: “Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is reached! and shared that this quote encompasses all that needs to be said on a solemn occasion such as this. Your journey from here is all about having a goal in your life, building the small steps that would take you on the right path and integrating yourself into the brilliance of your vision so that it encompasses your every action”. Further, Dr. Halve presented the annual report of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore. The report gave an account of all the milestones achieved during the last academic year. The report highlighted the initiatives taken in the area of academic excellence, research projects, management development, faculty development and consultancy projects. Followed by building strong industry connect of the student, more than 60% students achieved paid internships, a big leap from the figure of 30% last year. For the first time the completing of the placement processes in the month of April. The adding of 27 new recruiters in the list of existing brands recruiting from Jaipuria Indore. Also, highlighted the top company’s which have been repeatedly recruiting from Jaipuria Indore such as Deloitte, ITC, Euromoniter International, Pepsico, Various Banks and Microfinance companies for final placements. The plethora of holistic student development activities that were undertaken by the myriad of clubs and committees, the structured and unstructured mentorship activities also talked about

The ceremony progressed by conferring Post Graduation Diplomas in Management to 111 students of PGDM batch 2016-18 and further awarded the meritorious student Ms. Divya Sethia with the Chairman’s Gold, Solanki Khushal Chaturbhai with the Vice-Chairperson’s Silver and Insiya Ali with Director’s Bronze Medals.

Further, Shri. Deepak Joshi Ji, addressed the students and congratulated them for their dedicated efforts to earn their degrees. He shared his views on leadership and enlightened students about the various skills like professional knowledge and competence, vision, courage, integrity, humility and strategic planning which a person should develop in order to become a successful leader. He ended on a note that, “A good leader is the one who takes a little more of blame and a little less of credit.”

Mr. Ankit Awate, Senior Analyst – Financial Controller, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Alumni of PGDM Batch 2012-14 was acknowledged with Alumni award where he shared his experience of Jaipuria, Indore and the learning which helped him strive to achieve excellence in his career. He ended with an inspiring quote, “If opportunity doesn’t knock the door, then build a door”.

Further, Prof. Devika Trehan was conferred with the ‘Orion Award of Best Faculty Mentor 2018’ to Jaipuria Indore Faculty, which shall be endowed on the faculty member who has constantly been striving to deliver excellence and innovating in the teaching – learning practices for enhancing in class room delivery also along with that building a strong connect with the students beyond classroom. Prof. Devika shared that “as facilitators it is the responsibility of our community to do our best to be the driving force inside and as well as outside the classrooms, we our indebted with the virtue of our role to foster enthusiasm and cultivate an interest in our students.” She thanked the students for continuously motivating her and inspiring her to deliver her best. Mr. Abhishek Singh was awarded with the ‘Orion Award for Best Staff Mentor 2018’ he shared that “the recognition of being the Staff who created a positive influence on the students, it was like – I got the best perk and incentive that I could think of as a Mentor. I would like to thank all the students who think I am capable of such recognition and achievement.”

After that, Ms. Divya Sethia, Topper of the PGDM batch 2016-18 was overwhelmed and shared her experience at Jaipuria, Indore. She presented vote of thanks to dignitaries, faculties, staff, batch mates and juniors. She revisited the memories of spending two eventful years at Jaipur Indore and all the efforts that went into making her who she is today.

The event came to an end with the vote of thanks given by Shri. Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, to the dignitaries. He also thanked Director, Jaipuria Indore, Dr. Harshavardhan Halve for his constant motivation & inspiration to the students. He wholeheartedly thanked guests, faculties, staff, parents and the graduating batch to attend the ceremony with lot of zeal and exuberance.

As a token of appreciation on behalf of Jaipuria Institute of Management. Indore a memento was presented by Shri. Sharad Jaipuria ji, Chairman, Board of Governors to Shri. Deepak Joshi Ji and to Shri. Satish Borwankar ji. The convocation was then declared closed by Shri. Sharad Jaipuria and the ceremony concluded by singing of National Anthem.

