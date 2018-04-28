Understanding IATA Dangerous Goods Regulation Manual

DGM New York, the top dangerous goods packaging and crating services provider, is committed to staying in sync with the IATA DGR 52nd Edition that brought to pass guideline changes on the behest of the ICAO Dangerous Goods Panel. The service provider has implemented necessary changes in its processes and systems to meet the desired compliance requirements and ensure safe and incidence free air transit of hazardous materials across geographies. DGM New York also conforms to regulations set forth by JFK ACA, ICC, COSTHA, FIATA, and TRANSCAER.

One of its executives recently stated, “International Air Transportation Association Dangerous Goods Regulation (IATA DGR) publishes a manual annually to promote safe air transportation of hazardous goods. The manual features guidelines on material classifications, along with specifications on marking, packing, labeling, and documentation. Airlines around the US are particular about implementing the guidelines suggested by IATA DGR for an incidence free transportation. As the 52nd Edition of the IATA DGR manual is upon us, businesses in manufacturing, distribution, and logistics sectors are gearing up to embrace the guidelines.”

IATA DGR manual is relevant to every business involved in the transportation of articles that are toxic, infectious, and radioactive in nature or prone to spontaneous combustion. The guidelines aim to mitigate risks to goods, professionals handling them, and ecology as well. The business has to comply with the specifications of IATA DGR related to identification, classification, marking, and packaging, as any deviance can lead to rejections, unnecessary delays, and increased overheads. Given the onerous requirements of the job, businesses are better off trained personnel who can streamline processes and make dangerous goods ready for transportation.

The executive further stated, “As IATA DGR 52nd Edition lays emphasis on proper training, DGM New York is all set to train packaging professionals. We offer a variety of online training programs tailored to the exact needs of businesses across sectors. The underlying essence of our courses is to equip participants with progressive strategies that enable them to accomplish packaging tasks on schedule and as per the IATA DGR regulation requirements.”

About DGM New York:

Based in New Jersey since 2005, DGM New York is a recognized name in the global dangerous goods packaging and crating services segment. It specializes in Classification and Safety Data Sheets (SDS) Research, Custom Crating and Packaging Services, and Static Sensitive – Electronics Packaging. Warehouse Services and Online training, customer training, and consulting are there for the taking as well. Moreover, the service provider caters to the compliance needs of businesses across sectors, including, but not limited to, freight and logistics, chemical, aerospace, perfumery and automotive, and several government agencies. What sets DGM New York apart is its commitment to adhere to dangerous goods packing instructions set forth by IATA DGR 52nd Edition.