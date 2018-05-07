AMOLED Display Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

AU Optronics is the world first AMOLED producer. The company is into manufacturing of OLED TV, flexible panels and bendable panels, transparent OLEDs and OLED lighting panel. The company’s OLED manufacturing unit is primarily focused on wearable OLEDs and OLED for VR applications. Dresden Microdisplay is one of the prominent player in AMOLED display market. The company is into manufacturing of single OLED microdisplay, the low power QVGA SVPO320 and bidirectional microdisplay samples. LG Display is one of the major player in the AMOLED display market and only supplier of AMOLED television panels. In 2016, the company has shipped 9, 00,000 units of AMOLED TV panels.

The regional analysis of LED lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid technological advancement across different industries has driven the market of OLED lighting market in Asia-Pacific region followed by European region. Europe held the largest share of the global LED lighting market and is set to dominate the world marketplace. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for outdoor application paired with stringent energy efficiency regulation.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4142

The rapid advancement in technology, encourage the invention of better and cost effective technology. The active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) is one of today’s most energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technologies. OLED is a highly energy efficient lighting technology, and has the potential to fundamentally change the future of lighting. OLED is very different from incandescent bulbs and CFLs, the differentiating factor in OLEDs technology is its thinner size and more flexible display.

The key drivers of AMOLED display market is its utilization in consumer electronics product such as smartphones, monitors, smart watches, television and others, focus on AMOLED standardization, boom in consumer electronics sector, organized retail market and growing population are theignificant drivers of the AMOLED display market. The advantages of OLED lighting include high intensity of brightness, high energy efficiency, low radiated heat, high reliability, consume less power when bright colors are to be displayed.

By application segment of AMOLED Display Market consists of consumer electronics product, retail, automotive healthcare and others. Consumer electronics segment is expected to account for highest market share in AMOLED display market. It has wide application in consumer electronics products such as monitors, TV display screen, tablets, laptops, smart watches, smartphones and others.

The AMOLED Display market is expected to grow at approximately USD 14 Billion by 2023, at 18% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

AU Optronics (Taiwan)

Beijing Opto-Electronics (China)

Chimei Innolux Corp. (Taiwan)

Dresden Microdisplay (Germany)

Japan Display (Japan)

LG Display (Korea)

Panasonic (Japan)

Samsung Display (Korea)

Sharp Corp. (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Segments:

AMOLED display market is segmented on the basis of display type, application, others.

AMOLED Display Market by Display Type:

Conventional

Flexible

Transparent

3D

AMOLED Display Market by Material:

Polymer

Glass

Glass Substrate

AMOLED Display Market by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/amoled-display-market-4142

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Material

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Amoled Display Market, By Display Type

Table 2 Amoled Display Market, By Material

Table 3 Amoled Display Market, By Application

Table 4 Amoled Display Market, By Region

Table 5 North America Amoled Display Market, By Display Type

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Amoled Display Market: By Display Type (%)

Figure 3 Amoled Display Market: By Material (%)

Figure 4 Amoled Display Market: By Application (%)

Figure 5 Amoled Display Market: By Region (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com