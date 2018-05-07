Asia’s Top Yoga Retreat Providers Announces New Yoga Retreats In Bali

Bali, Indonesia – In the world of busy, finding one’s center can be a challenge. Recharging one’s energy can become a full-time job. And although one has a meditation routine, even focusing on the here and now can need a boost. Now may be just the time to visit a yoga retreat and listen to sweet sounding birds, the trickling waters of a holy river, and to absorb the breath-taking views of a jungle location with Blooming Lotus Yoga in exotic Bali.

In the Blooming Lotus Yoga retreats, one quickly learns why yoga is more than just a great workout or a great way to both prevent disease and recover from it. Blooming Lotus Yoga offers 4-Day & 7-Day Yoga Retreat Packages offering those who are in attendance an unparalleled training experience in the sacred arts of asana, breath work & meditation. Not only is the workout offered in an incredible tropical paradise location, the Blooming Lotus Yoga instructors are incredibly skilled teachers.

Students will be treated to daily yoga classes that are suited to any level of student from beginner to advanced learner. Classes are tailor made to individual needs. Students are taught 2 complete asana flow sequences – a sunrise sequence to energize one’s day and a sunset sequence to help students unwind.

Students are also treated to transformative workshops meant to awaken new insights and ideas while about subjects such as healthy diet and eating patterns, the daily rituals that promote inner peace, communication patterns that foster love and understanding, as well as psychological attitudes that nurture self-healing. Students may also take the instructors courses and earn a diploma studying at one of the most unique, affordable and intimate Bali yoga teacher training courses around. Instructor and Founder Lily Goncalves, shares her profound insight into the authentic practice of yoga empowering students with the skillful methods necessary to share it with others.

