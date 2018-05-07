Automotive Robotics Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Global Automotive Robotics Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR surpassing 11% over the forecast period (2016-2024). The market is likely to exceed USD 16 billion by 2024. Demand for trucks, cars, buses, and off-road vehicles will drive the industry. Growth in automotive manufacturing will increase the demand for automotive robots. Investment in new production capacity of emerging markets could add to market growth. Modernization in automobile manufacturing can stand to benefit the market.

Improvements in technology, production capacity, and sustainability are expected to augment demand. Investments to enhance production capacity in fledgling markets will also play a key role. Greater need for precision & quality control stimulates the demand for automotive robotics. The lack of skilled labor and rising wages are the other market drivers. However, high capital investment, uncertain return on investment, and lack of skilled labor for mechanical operations can inhibit industry growth.

The global automotive robotics market is split into applications, products, and regions. Applications include automated guided vehicles (AGVs), assembling, painting, welding, cutting, and dispensing, among others. Robots are deployed to find the minutest manufacturing differences in handling activities. The robot-to-robot work ensures quality and efficiency of the product.

Painting of a vehicle is an integral part of its manufacturing process. It calls for consistency and precision throughout production. When used for painting, automotive robots employ flow meters. These reduce wastage and ensure that the paint is evenly coated on the vehicle body. Companies direct their R&Ds towards enhancing productivity and reducing costs & delivery time.

Furthermore, automotive robots perform tasks, such as laser welding, machine loading, material handling, packaging, parts leaning, palletizing, pick & place, polishing, sealing, spraying, and welding. These applications can augment market demand during the forecast period.

Based on products, the global market is fragmented into Cartesian robots, articulated robots, selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA), and others. The articulated robots segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the years to come. This segment will continue to dominate the global market. Activities, such as arc welding, de-assembling, cutting & milling, coating, grinding, gluing, spot welding, and handling of metal casting drive the demand for articulated robots. SCARA are primarily used for inspection of finished products, assembly cells, and tightening of screws.

Regions in the automotive robotics industry are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth owing to rapid industrialization and rise in manufacturing activities. The China market will expand significantly because of government regulations and the availability of funds supporting domestic players. The country could exhibit high demand for robotics from its manufacturing sector by the end of 2017. Demand for automation in electronics and automotive industries will fuel this region. The U.S. automotive robotics industry will add to the growth of the North America market. With Germany contributing significantly to industry growth, the Europe automotive robotics market is expected to perform favorably.

Participants in the worldwide automotive robotics industry are the ABB Group, KUKA AG, Yamaha Robotics, and FANUC Corporation. These companies focus immensely on R&D to develop innovative technology. They also partake in mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market shares

