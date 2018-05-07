Emerging Innovations and latest research in dermatology, aesthetic medicine and cosmetology

It is great pleasure to welcome everyone to the International Meeting on Aesthetic Medicine at Osaka, Japan on November 12-13th, 2018. Theme of this meeting: Emerging Innovations in Aesthetic Medicine. It is the top most conference which unites eminent persons in the field of Aesthetic Medicine, Dermatology, Cosmetology, Plastic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Breast augmentation experts from USA, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific on November 12-13th, 2018.

Aesthetic Medicine and Dermatology is the best successfully organized conference since many years. It is the top most conference which unites eminent persons in the field of Aesthetic Medicine, Dermatology, Cosmetology, Plastic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Breast augmentation experts from USA, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific on November 12-13th, 2018.

The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine with the theme: Emerging Innovations in Aesthetic Medicine. Conference highlights: Dermatology, Dermatological diseases, Dermatological Procedures, Surgical and non- surgical Aesthetic treatment, Cosmetic dermatology, Case reports in dermatology and cosmetology, Dermato-oncology, Current research in Dermatology and cosmetology, Treatments and Trends in cosmetics, Bariatric surgery, Reconstructive surgery and Plastic surgery, Breast augmentation, Cosmeceuticals New Trends by Aesthetic Therapies, Skin Rejuvenation , Facial rejuvenation, Abdominoplasty, Non-surgical liposuction, Surgical Procedures for Skin Diseases, Trichology, Hair Transplant, Rhinoplasty, Potential risks in cosmetic treatment, Health risks to cosmetologists.

The attendees can find-

• Exclusive Sessions and Panel discussions on latest innovations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine research, Trends in aesthetic treatments, Research analysis on dermatology, effects of aesthetic treatments, Dermatology diseases, latest methods of plastic surgery, Cosmetology.

• Lectures by active practitioners

• Keynote forums by Prominent Surgeons

• Open Innovation Challenges

• Poster presentations by Young Researchers

• Global Networking sessions with 50+ Countries

• Novel techniques to benefit your research

• Best platform for Global business and Networking opportunities

• Meet the editors of referred journals, Society and Association members across the Globe

• Excellent platform to showcase the latest products and formulations in Cosmetic Industry

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

1. Scientists

2. Professors

3. Doctors

4. Students

5. Nurses

6. Patient Advocates

7. Business delegates

Conference Insight:

• 300+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 50+ Plenary Speakers

• 20+ Exhibitors

• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

The event is exclusively supported by Dermatology, Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetology associations. Conference also offers Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations.

If you would like to know more information about this conference, to book a slot, Sponsorship and Exhibit sales information,

Please Contact: Alex Landers

Tel.: +1650-889-4686

Email id: aestheticdermatology@dermatologyconference.org

aestheticdematology@dermatologymeeting.com

Visit: https://aestheticmedicine.dermatologymeeting.com/