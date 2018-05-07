Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Global Research Report 2018

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market 2018 by Component (Electronic Control Units, Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), by support technology (Gasoline Turbocharger and GPF) and by Regions Forecast To 2023. Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market has witnessed gradual growth in recent years, and is expected to witness significant growth between 2016 and 2023.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Global Market Overview:

Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Delphi(U.K.), Denso(Japan), Magneti Marelli(Italy), Hitachi(Japan), Stanadyne(U.S.), MSR-Jebsen Technologies(China), Eaton Corporation(IRELAND), Mitsubishi Electric Corp.(Japan), and Bajaj Auto (India).

The growing vehicle production across the globe has been driving the market. Rapidly rising demand for high fuel efficiency and stringent government regulations, growing implementation of environmental regulations, and increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies contribute in the growth of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. With almost every major manufacturer adopting advanced technologies so as to keep pace with the leading manufacturers in the automotive industry, the market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. The factors such as increase in usage of alternative fuel such as ethanol, and the increasing trend of engine downsizing, are driving the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. Increased investment in the automotive industry across the globe provides a positive outlook to various manufacturers operating in the automotive industry. The stringent emission norms are also driving the market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI).

Regional Analysis:

The market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems is expected to grow with an increase in demand for automobile, majorly in the United States and the European region. There is an immense demand of commercial vehicles in the United States. With the increase in demand of commercial vehicles there is an increase in demand for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems. Major demand for fuel efficient vehicles in this region, coupled with heavy investment in the technological development is expected to drive the demand in the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market in this region. The growth of the European region is also driven by the presence of major auto manufacturers, which are mainly focusing on meeting the increasing demand for both, passenger and commercial vehicles. Owing to all these factors, the growth of the regions is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Due to the presence of most populous countries such as China and India, the dominance of Asia Pacific becomes evident in the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems market value. Aggressive growth of the automotive market in Asia, is expected to boost the demand in the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market in this region. The market has been experiencing rapid growth due to the rising sales of passenger cars, and the emerging economies where the global players are shifting. Technological advancements are also giving a much needed thrust to the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems market. Rampant rise in vehicle production in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to be contributing majorly in the growth of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market.

