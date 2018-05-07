North American Editor of Journal of Smart Materials – Abdelhak Bensaoula

Abdelhak Bensaoula also has hands on experience as a North American editor of Journal of smart materials and coating technologies and also as a new product development and research lead at integrated Micro sensors incorporated as well as R&D manager at Green Technology Solutions during the year 2015. Having vast knowledge in different fields there is no doubt that he has good experience in managing multicultural and multidisciplinary teams, managing private, federal and state R&D grants and contracts and also intellectual property documentation, protection and filing. He also has in-depth knowledge and expertise on harvesting, generation and storage of renewable energy, advanced materials and nanotechnology, low power electronics and sensors, high efficiency lighting, ultra-high vacuum technology systems design, managing materials for super ambient applications and also handling semiconductor device fabrication tools and methods. He has publications and presentations under his name and was also selected for a number of patents that were invented under his management. Many of his projects were also selected for further development of many technical products. He is fluent in English, French and has working knowledge in Arabic.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

Address:

Houston

Texas

77055

USA

713-722-7418