Omni Energy: The Ideal Coal Supplier

Omni Energy Consultants is a distribution company which specialises in the strategic delivery of energy requirements to a wide range of customers and industries throughout South Africa. Omni Energy has been a professional distributor of coal for many years as they specialise in the supply of coal by both railway and roadway. The company offers a wide range of coal products, like small nuts, industrial peas and duff at various industrial operations. The following are various services offered by the company:

1. Household coal/wood pellets: Omni Energy packages household coal in two convenient sizes. The company is a premier supplier of anthracite coal in Cape Town as it offers a wide variety of coals to their clients at cost-effective price ranges. The company boasts of several years of experience in the field of anthracite supply in Cape Town. All the fuels supplied by the company assure high-end heating solutions to various household applications.

2. Bulk coal: Omni Energy offers bulk coal as a fuel solution in various formats for commercial and industrial applications. The company initially started with the objective of becoming the leading supplier of bulk coal in South Africa. Different grades of coal are supplied by the company. The following are the different types of coal supplied by the company:

Slurry coal

Duff coal

Anthracite coal

Peas coal

Small/large nuts

Grains

The company is primarily known for supplying grade A coal to various coal-burning boilers which are used across a wide spectrum of industries. The coal peas supplied by the company are applied in industrial operations where high volatiles are required. Omni Energy also supplies coal of grades B, C and D.

3. Coal transport: The transport network of the company encompasses all of South Africa and its neighbouring nations. Omni Energy has taken advantage of the nationwide railway network expansion. The freight trains have enabled smooth transport of coals across the major cities of South Africa and the countryside. Omni Energy facilitates a steady transport of their coal by rail. The firm ensures that the coal is delivered via rail on time and the coal is not lost at all. Omni Energy delivers coal through road transport facilities as well. It means the company transports the anthracite coal for household and bulk coal for industries via both rail and road.

For further information, refer to: https://omnienergy.co.za

Contact:

Spes Bona Road, Fisantekraal

Durbanville, 7550

South Africa

Phone: 021 045 0700

Fax: 086 597 7289

admin@omnienergy.co.za