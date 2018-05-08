IOT Operating Systems Market: Rising Use of Large Format Displays in Sports and Entertainment Sectors to Boost Growth

Market Highlights:

The internet of things (IoT) is an environment which enables each device to connect to all other devices present in the network. It is an integrated system of distinctively recognizable communicating devices which can exchange information in a connected network. The Internet of things is extending its reach to almost every industry vertical. One of the drawbacks IoT OS is facing is limited memory, computational power, and power supply that IoT devices have.

Huawei has launched ‘LiteOS’ for the internet of things which weighs about 10 kilobytes. The OS is aiming to be installed in everything from wearable devices to cars. The OS is expected to be open to all developers so that they can create smart products since the former supports zero-configuration, auto-discovery, and auto-networking.

Major Key Players:

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

ESOL Co. Ltd. (Japan)

BlackBerry Limited (Canada)

ARM Ltd. (U.K)

Wittenstein (Germany)

ENEA AB (Sweden)

Mentor Graphics Corporation (U.S.)

Green Hills Software (U.S.)

SYSGO AG (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Wind River (U.S.)

Silicon Labs (U.S.)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Canonical Ltd. (U.K)

Regional Analysis:

The global market for IoT Operating Systems Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The geographical analysis of IoT Operating Systems market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. But due to technological advancements in North America, it is expected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period. Also, due to developed and well-established economies, the companies in the North American region are majorly investing in research and development activities.

Due to growth of the web, telecom, data centers, and internet of things in Asia Pacific region, the use of operating systems is expected to grow in IoT operating systems market. Since data security is a major criterion in IoT operating systems, the system providers are always working on solutions that will successfully monitor application performance, track loopholes in application code as well as reduce operational risks.

Segmentation:

By Services, the market is segmented into Professional and Managed. Professional services are further classified into Business Consulting Services, Deployment & Integration Services, and Maintenance & Support Services.

By Organization size, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise.

By Verticals, the market is segmented into IT, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Others.

By Operating System Type, the market is segmented into Windows 10 IoT, WindRiver VxWorks, Embedded Apple iOS and OSX, Nucleus RTOS, and Green Hills Integrity.

By Application, the market is segmented into Digital Signage, Smart Buildings and Home Automation, Smart Factories, IoT Wearables, Smart Healthcare, Vehicle Telematics and Others.

Intended Audience:

IoT operating system providers

IoT platform/middleware providers

Verticals developers

Third-party integration providers

Consultancy firms and advisory firms

Regulatory agencies

Government research organizations

Corporate firms

Cloud service providers

IT suppliers

End users

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

List of Tables

Table1 World Population by Major Regions (2017 To 2023)

Table2 Global Iot Operating Systems Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 North America Iot Operating Systems Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

