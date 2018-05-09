Aviation Maintenance Training Market 2018 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Aviation Maintenance Training Market – Overview:

In the long run, all mechanical equipment or parts used in an aircraft will fail due to wear and tear. Due to this reason, the maintenance of aircraft is mandatory. The whole purpose of maintenance is not only to restrict to identifying and repairing the components but to cope-up with maintenance in the most effective and optimized way.

Over the years, a variety of technologies has evolved in the aviation maintenance training. Technologies such as Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS), and Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS) are the latest maintenance training systems. Of late, major aircraft MROs and OEMs have made a high investment on big data related to Predictive Maintenance (PM) and aircraft health monitoring systems. Such technologies would aid in the cutting down of aircraft maintenance costs and ensure efficiency in flight operations.

With the increasing demand for aircraft, it is essential to conduct timely checks or repairs of such airplanes to ensure efficient performance and safe air travel. It is crucial that technicians and engineers are adequately trained for the proper maintenance of aircraft. Lately, major companies have been focusing on virtual maintenance training of an aircraft with the help of interactive 3D simulation of virtual aircraft models. As a result, maintenance service providers get used to the inspection and diagnosis of aircraft in real life scenario. Thus, they hold significant potential for the maintenance of aircraft in the future.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5907

Major Key Players

CAE (Canada),

AAR (U.S.),

SR TECHNICS (Switzerland),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Lufthansa Technical Training GmbH (Germany),

FlightSafety International Inc. (U.S.),

FlightPath International (Canada),

FL Technics ‎(Lithuania),

Storm Aviation (England), and Global Jet Services (U.S.).

Global Aviation Maintenance Training market to witness a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2018-2023

Aviation maintenance training market is segmented by aircraft type, which is further segmented into fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. In this segment, maintenance training is provided for piston engine aircraft, turboprop aircraft, jet aircraft, and helicopters. The development in VR/AR (Virtual reality/Augmented reality) is an opportunistic factor that can be related to the maintenance training solutions. Maintenance training solutions involve using technology to superimpose virtual elements in the real world. As a result, maintenance training providers are able to train maintenance engineers anywhere in the world without the need to wait for open training spots. It will ultimately result in reducing the overall cost of training programs. Although these solutions are not being used on a large scale, they are being used by companies, such as TAE, FlightSafety, and others. This training solution would also enhance the effectiveness of simulation exercises. In addition, augmented reality is being considered by many aviation companies as the next big innovation in the aviation maintenance training market.

In the aviation maintenance training market, companies mainly focus on organic growth strategies, such as product innovations and business expansions, to grow and sustain in the market. For example, the company FlightSafety International Inc. along with Gulfstream recently added a complete virtual aircraft tour to its technical training program, which provides maintenance technicians with the ability to view the entire aircraft in classroom and within the training materials provided on an iPad.

The global market for aviation maintenance training is characterized by the presence of some global players. Over the years, these companies have strengthened their global presence through acquisitions of the regional and local players. In the recent years, the growing initiatives for aircraft safety and maintenance have urged a large demand to provide maintenance training to the engineers and technicians. This has resulted in a high competition in the market. Therefore, it becomes crucial for the market players to provide cost-efficient and high-quality aircraft maintenance training.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aviation-maintenance-training-market-5907

Regional Analysis

North America is the leading region in the aviation maintenance training market due to the existence of major firms, such as Honeywell International Inc., CAE, and AAR, in this region. The availability of sophisticated technologies to provide training for aircraft maintenance adds to the growth of the region. Moreover, there is a high demand for aircraft in the U.S. and Canada, which would create an opportunity for the regional companies.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to be the fastest growing region, due to the maintenance training development in aviation, in countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Moreover, the market is attractive for foreign investments and there have been growing initiatives on flight safety and IT technologies. In addition, the lower labor costs in the region, as compared to Europe or North America, draw the attention of foreign players, which can boost the regional market.