Concord Coaches Offers Affordable Group Tours in Chippendale and Surry Hills

[ARTARMON, 9/5/2018] Concord Coaches, a specialist in group transport services in Australia, offers a range of budget buses and luxury coaches for hire for both small and large groups. The company provides group tours for tourist destinations and hotspots throughout Sydney, such as Chippendale and Surry Hill.

Chippendale: A Hub for Creative Spirits

Chippendale is a small inner-city suburb in Sydney known for its cutting-edge creative scene. The area is home to experimental art performances, stand-up comedy and beatnik cafes.

One of the popular hangouts at Chippendale is Lord Gladstone Hotel. The name is a misnomer as it is actually a pub that attracts a youthful and eclectic crowd. There is always happening at Lord Gladstone, whether it is a live screening of basketball and rugby or a graffiti workshop. Every Friday, the place taps a keg of the popular Tooheys New, and the proceeds go to charity.

For folks who prefer fine dining, there is the Silvereye known for its 11- and 17-course meals. Silvereye’s menu changes every day depending on what is good that day. For different courses, the place offers a specific wine to match.

Classy Dining Experiences at Surry Hills

For those who wish to experience the best of Australian shopping, the country has a shopper’s paradise found in Surry Hills, which is another inner-city suburb in Sydney. Surry Hills used to be the centre of Sydney’s garment industry. In addition to great clothing outlets, Surry Hills is also home to contemporary bars and cafes.

A notable example is Dead Ringer, a neighbourhood restaurant that offers an intimate dining experience in a garden terrace. Dead Ringer is committed to sourcing their produce from local farms with sustainable practices.

Another place is the Formaggi Ocello, a licensed cheese shop that is also a bar, cafe and shop rolled into one. The place has cheese and wine nights twice a month and exclusive cheese experiences for up to 12 guests.

Mini Buses for Small Groups

For small group tours in Australia’s bustling cities, Concord Coaches offers low-cost minibuses for hire. The company is committed to providing safe and convenient travels provided by licensed and dependable drivers.

