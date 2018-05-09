Global Pressure Sensor Market to reach a market size of $9.8 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Pressure Sensor Market is expected to attain a market size of $9.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The Automotive market dominated the Global Pressure Sensor Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Consumer Electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The Piezoresistive market dominated the Global Pressure Sensor Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period. The Resonant Solid State market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Electromagnetic market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.9% during (2016 – 2022).

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Pressure Sensor Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Pressure Sensor have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Schneider Electric SE.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-pressure-sensor-market/

Global Pressure Sensor Segmentation

By Application

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Others

Global Pressure Sensor Market, by Type

Piezoresistive

Capacitive

Resonant Solid State

Optical

Electromagnetic

Others

By Geography

North America Pressure Sensor Market

U.S. Pressure Sensor Market

Canada Pressure Sensor Market

Mexico Pressure Sensor Market

Rest of North America Pressure Sensor Market

Europe Pressure Sensor Market

Germany Pressure Sensor Market

U.K. Pressure Sensor Market

France Pressure Sensor Market

Russia Pressure Sensor Market

Spain Pressure Sensor Market

Italy Pressure Sensor Market

Rest of Europe Pressure Sensor Market

Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensor Market

China Pressure Sensor Market

Japan Pressure Sensor Market

India Pressure Sensor Market

South Korea Pressure Sensor Market

Singapore Pressure Sensor Market

Taiwan Pressure Sensor Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensor Market

LAMEA Pressure Sensor Market

Brazil Pressure Sensor Market

Argentina Pressure Sensor Market

UAE Pressure Sensor Market

Saudi Arabia Pressure Sensor Market

South Africa Pressure Sensor Market

Nigeria Pressure Sensor Market

Rest of LAMEA Pressure Sensor Market

Companies Profiled

Emerson Electric Co

Honeywell International, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Pressure Sensor Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)

Europe Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)