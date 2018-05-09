Jeevanjot Singh, A Jamboree student of Gurugram centre scores a perfect 340 in the GRE

Indian Students Acing the GRE

09 May 2018 – Gurugram (India) – Jeevanjot Singh, a Jamboree student of Gurugram centre scored a perfect 340/340 in the GRE exam on April 3rd 2018. Jeevanjot is the 2nd student in Jamboree’s history to score full marks after Arjun Shah – a Jamboree Dadar center student.

The Graduate Record Examinations or GRE is a standardized test that is an admissions criterion for most advanced degrees such as a Master’s or Ph.D. at Graduate Schools world over such as MIT, Stanford, University of Chicago, Oxford & many more. In a year, an individual can take the GRE 5 times, with a 21-day gap between each attempt. Every year approximately one lac Indian students appear for this exam. The average score by Indian candidates is 303.

Jeevanjot’s journey began in January this year when he decided to attempt the GRE. After three months of hard work, Jeevanjot was elated with his perfect score. With this challenge overcome, he now hopes to begin his preparation to Ivy League colleges like Stanford and MIT in the USA.

In an interview with the Jamboree team, he said, “It’s a great feeling. I didn’t expect to achieve this score. I checked again to make sure that it’s my score and the screen is not flashing the maximum marks.”

Jeevanjot credits Jamboree’s faculty, mock test & himself staying calm during the exam as the major factor for such a high score, he said, “Jamboree has a very good faculty to student ratio because GRE is all about personal attention to every student and the lesser the workload on each faculty, the easier it is for the faculty to help the students. The systematic approach followed by Jamboree really helped.

