Walchand PeopleFirst Launches ‘Champion’s Passport’, an Innovative Employee Rewards & Recognition Strategy, at the annual MegaStrat meet

Mumbai, May 09, 2018: Walchand PeopleFirst, a full spectrum player in the Human Resource Consulting space, celebrated their 15-year anniversary this year, at their annual company-wide meet, MegaStrat, in Mumbai.

MegaStrat is an annual employee engagement initiative organized by Walchand PeopleFirst, and is a two-day long program where workshops, function-wise presentations and team building activities are scheduled. MegaStrat has always been an interesting engagement platform for Walchand employees to look forward to throughout the year. The theme for this year’s MegaStrat was ‘Power of You’, highlighting the vital role that each employee plays as a critical factor in the organization’s success. Notably, the meet also marked the unveiling of Walchand’s exciting new employee rewards and recognition strategy; the Champion’s Passport.

The Champion’s Passport allows every employee to be recognized as an all-round performer through a value-based stamp system that represents the organization’s vision, mission and values. The criteria for these individual achievements are performance, value endorsements, special recognitions (like employee of the month), CSR initiatives and L&D achievements to name a few. Individuals with the maximum stamps will be recognized and awarded with a trophy at the end of every quarter.

On this special occasion, Ms. Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director, Walchand PeopleFirst said, “It gives me great pride to celebrate our organization’s 15th anniversary this year. We believe that the value of our organization is in each of its employees. We take this opportunity to thank each employee for their contributions to our continued growth and success.”