Inculcate the latent knowledge in Epilepsy and Neuronal synchrony

May 9, 2018: Pulsus Group, host of World Congress on Epilepsy and Neuronal Synchronization, the Conference that discusses the Advanced diagnosis of Epilepsy.

Epilepsy 2018 slated during October 15- 16, 2015 at London, UK will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board Members and other experts in the Neurology, Neuropsychiatry & Neuropathology fields across the world. The Epilepsy conference scientific program paves a way to gather latest information through the research talks and presentations and put forward many thought provoking strategies in Epilepsy Conference.

The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in Epilepsy and Neuronal Synchronization with a theme “Inculcate the latent knowledge in Epilepsy and Neuronal synchrony” and the conference highlights are: Advanced Trends for the Future of Epilepsy Drugs, Pathophysiology, Neurobiology, Neurological disorders, Neuropsychiatry, Neuronal Synchrony in Normal and Epileptic Brain, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Etiology of Epilepsy, Epilepsy Syndromes, Disorders of Epilepsy, Major Types of Epilepsy, Genetic Epilepsy and more.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for Neurology educators, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of Epilepsy and Neuronal Synchronization.

Epilepsy 2018 Media Partners:

Course for Doctors: CourseForDoctors.com is a platform that is dedicated to all medical doctors and allied health professionals who are looking to keep their knowledge up to date by finding the right educational sessions and getting the latest news updates in their field of practice.

Plus 91: Plus91 runs a digital health platform that optimizes the way information and interactions are handled between doctors, patients, clinics, governments and other stakeholders globally. This includes EMRs, Laboratory and Hospital Information Systems, Disease Management Systems, Surveillance Systems, Healthcare Analytics and Healthcare Marketing and Content products.

Medical Events Guide: Medical events guide(MEG) is a platform that serves as a guide for trusted information about healthcare and medical events worldwide. We not only provide a trusted source for all interested parties to access information about Medical Expos, CME meetings and Conferences, but also a place for doctors, medical professionals, healthcare investors, device manufacturers, event organizers and venues to interact with each other.

Enliven Archive: Neurology and Neurotechnology provides wide scope for the authors, readers in all possible fields. Journal emboldens authors with its rigid peer review process and journal follows stringent editorial policies to avoid all publishing discrepancies. the strict rules.

Vydya: Vydya Health provides integrated software platform for healthcare providers to manage their practice: Appointment Management, Class / Event Management, Contact Management, Directory Listing (free), Social Media Promotion, E-Mail Marketing and Payment Processing. All the tools work together seamlessly from one site.

Health RO: Romanian Revista Health is a nationwide publication dedicated to all doctors, pharmacists and nurses from Romania. We have over 33,000 subscribers online for our weekly newsletter. Printed Health Magazine appears once a month.

Kind Congress: Kindcongress basically is a free worldwide service in order to advance the quality of Congress and seminars with the aim of expanding cultural science. The KindCongress Conference Center Was Initiated in the Late 2016s For the Purpose of Notifying the Most Reliable Scientific Conferences, Seminars, and Congresses. Kindcongress Site Has Been Implemented to Give Quick Access to Users for All Conferences.

Medgadget: Since 2004, Medgadget has been reporting on medical technology from around the world. We cover the latest medical devices and approvals, technology breakthroughs and discoveries, conduct exclusive interviews with med tech leaders, and file reports from healthcare conferences.

Bentham Science: Bentham Science Publishers is a major STM journal publisher of 130 plus print and online journal. Out of these, 39 journals have already registered good IMPACT FACTORS as per Journal Citation Reports 2016. These titles have extensive readership mostly in Europe and North America. For a detailed profile please visit our website at http://www.benthamscience.com.

Everything Radiography: Everything Radiography -ER (Recruitment, Publishing, Research, Consulting) We are a team of professionals with expertise in recruitment, publishing, educational research, training and consultancy services in the healthcare industry of radiography. The team at Everything Radiography has an unrivaled knowledge of the radiography/ medical imaging marketplace to meet all your needs.

Conference Locate: Clocate.com is a leading international directory for worldwide conferences and exhibitions. Clocate.com is equipped with a unique and comprehensive search that helps you find easily any event in any category or location. Each event includes detailed information, like, description, dates, location, map, prices, link to the official event website and more

The Pharma Times: The Pharma Times provides with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the pharma industry including news and reports on pharma market outlook, analysis, pharma market news, education, promotion of the craft and knowledge on regulatory advocacy.

Tabeeby: From Middle East Tabeeby has emerged connecting people to healthcare providers. Since then we succeeded in raising the medical and health awareness among the population, taking the charge and we are in the pole position. Recently, Tabeeby has been developed into a modern format following a comprehensive upgrade to become the first unique and true Health Social that ensures easy, swift and fast access to thousands of doctors, medical entities & Medical events.

Pink Medico: Medical and Healthcare Magazine (Print & Digital Version). We educate and empower consumers through our portal with latest news and trends, updates of medical and healthcare providers, pharma companies, new research and technologies, Medical Tourism… We are a revolutionary medical and healthcare aggregator that supports complete healthcare and allied services.

Events Get: Events Get have been doing silent revolutions befitting your cause. As a matter of fact, you get to see a whole new perspective of your event/s, news, and articles when you upload them in advance on our site. List your all events, news, and guest posts with us on the seminar, workshop, conference, education, company, announcement, circular, business, technology, gadgets, telecom, and more of your college, university, institute, or company on a worldwide basis.

Expo Book: International Exhibition portal with an extensive audience, the creation of EXPO-BOOK is based on 21-years of experience and appreciation of international exhibitions We welcome publication of information about your Exhibitions and Conferences on Expo-book.

Expo group: Expo Group has 21 years of experience in the exhibition market, Expo group mission – participation in exhibitions – Simple and easy.

Times International: TIMES INTERNATIONAL is a well-known Company in Publication of Books, Journals, Newsletters. TIMES INTERNATIONAL Circulates Different Magazines in to different geographic locations in Indian Subcontinent and South East Asia.

Conference Highlights:

• 100+ Participation (50 Industry: 50 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 10+ Plenary Speakers

• 5+ Exhibitors

• 17 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

Conference also offering Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations.

If you would like to know more information about this conference, to book a slot, Sponsorship and Exhibit sales information, please Contact: Nithya MV

Tel.: +1-408-429-2646

Email: epilepsy@pulsusconference.com | contactus@pulsus.com

or visit: https://epilepsy.pulsusconference.com/