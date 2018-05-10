Air Traffic Control Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

Study on Air Traffic Control Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Air Traffic Control Market by type(greenfield, brownfield and positive displacement), sector(commercial and defense), system(hardware system and software solution), and application(communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Air Traffic Control over the period of 2017 to 2023.According to report the global air traffic control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023

Segments Covered

The report on global air traffic control market covers segments such as type, sector, system, and application. The type segments include greenfield, brownfield and positive displacement. On the basis of sector the global air traffic control market is categorized into commercial and defense. Furthermore, on the basis of system the air traffic control market is segmented as hardware system and software solution. On the basis of application the air traffic control market is segmented as communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global air traffic control market such as, INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A., RAYTHEON COMPANY, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, SEARIDGE TECHNOLOGIES, NAV CANADA, ALTYS TECHNOLOGIES, ARTISYS, S.R.O, SAIPHER ATC, CYRRUS LIMITED, and LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the Global Air Traffic Control Market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of air traffic control market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the air traffic control market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Air Traffic Control Market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

