Roca launches Naia faucet collection for India market

New Delhi, May 2018: Roca, India’s leading manufacturer of bathroom products gears up to strengthen its faucet portfolio for the Indian market by introducing new collection of wall mounted basin mixers & launching Naia single lever faucet collection. The newly launched collection offers a variety of products for basin as well as bath-shower mixers fitting for all kinds of contemporary bathroom spaces.

Naia faucets are designed in cylindrical and square geometric shapes offering a seamless blend of character and sophistication. The mixers are available in four heights ensuring its adaptability to all type of basins offering maximum convenience and comfort. The ceramic cartridge is the mechanical heart of the faucet and is equipped with cold start technology, which offers the convenience of cold, mix and hot water gradually.

Also strengthening its existing collection, Roca has introduced new wall mounted basin mixers under its L20, Atlas, Lanta and Escuadra faucet ranges. The mixers combine aesthetics and performance- offering premium finish with higher water efficiency. It has a common concealed body that simplifies new and refurbishment projects by allowing customers to decide the basin mixer designs while the construction is on. The new collection adapts easily to all décor and spaces.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd. said, “At Roca, we are aimed at offering best in-class products with elegant design to our customers. Inspired by international designs, the new range of faucets and basin mixers are a perfect solution for premium & contemporary bathroom spaces. These faucets not only provide the best technology with maximum efficiency but are also water saving and ensure optimum comfort and a long product life cycle.”

The range is available across all Roca dealer outlets in India and the price will be shared on request