Automotive Radar : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

Study on Automotive Radar Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Radar Market by application(adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, intelligent park assist, autonomous); range type( long, medium and short range); frequency (7x-GHz, and 2x-GHz); vehicle type(commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Radar over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive radar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive radar market covers segments such as application, range type, frequency, and vehicle type. The application segments include adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, intelligent park assist, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, and other. On the basis of range type the global automotive radar market is categorized into long range, medium range, and short range. Furthermore, on the basis of frequency the automotive radar market is segmented as 7x-GHz, and 2x-GHz. On the basis of vehicle type the automotive radar market is segmented as commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive radar market such as, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Valeo, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., and Autoliv Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive radar market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive radar market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive radar market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global automotive radar market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Radar Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Radar Market

4. Global Automotive Radar Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Adaptive Cruise Control

4.2 Blind Spot Detection

4.3 Intelligent Park Assist

4.4 Autonomous Emergency Braking

4.5 Forward Collision Warning

4.6 Other

5. Global Automotive Radar Market by Range Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Long Range

5.2 Medium & Short Range

6. Global Automotive Radar Market by Frequency 2017 – 2023

6.1 7X-GHz

6.2 2X-GHz

7. Global Automotive Radar Market by Vehicle Type 2017 – 2023

7.1 Commercial Vehicle

7.2 Passenger Vehicle

8. Global Automotive Radar Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Automotive Radar Market by Application

8.1.2 North America Automotive Radar Market by Range Type

8.1.3 North America Automotive Radar Market by Frequency

8.1.4 North America Automotive Radar Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.5 North America Automotive Radar Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Radar Market by Application

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Radar Market by Range Type

8.2.3 Europe Automotive Radar Market by Frequency

8.2.4 Europe Automotive Radar Market by Vehicle Type

8.2.5 Europe Automotive Radar Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market by Application

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market by Range Type

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market by Frequency

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market by Vehicle Type

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Automotive Radar Market by Application

8.4.2 RoW Automotive Radar Market by Range Type

8.4.3 RoW Automotive Radar Market by Frequency

8.4.4 RoW Automotive Radar Market by Vehicle Type

8.4.5 RoW Automotive Radar Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2 Continental AG

9.3 Infineon Technologies AG

9.4 Delphi Automotive PLC

9.5 Denso Corporation

9.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

9.7 Texas Instruments, Inc.

9.8 Valeo

9.9 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

9.10 Autoliv Inc.

