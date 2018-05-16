Best “Mumbai kigarmi” Getaway this weekend!

Would you relate to the feeling of waking up every weekday, only to count the number of days until the weekend? Must be the epitome of reasons to sprout out of your bed, and brace yourself for the long day of work. Do you also plan out your weekends very carefully to make sure none of it is dissipated, even if you’re just going to be in bed?

Many of us like to bid adieu to the city of Mumbai and take a short drive to different locations around the city, the most popular ones being Lonavala, Khandala, Mahabaleshwar, and Panchgani, amongst many others. We need that break from the humid weather because not a single day is complete without you melting in a puddle of sweat.

Amongst the resorts near Mumbai, head down with your friends and family for a weekend of fun and frolic to Novotel Imagica. The resort is located right next to AdlabsImagica, the only international standard Theme Park in India, with breathtaking environs.

This resort has an array of indoor as well as outdoor activities. If you’re looking to relax and stay indoors, you could take the Fish Spa therapy, play a match of pool or just ease your mind at the fun zone. Or if you’re looking for a “Fun in the sun” kind of vibe, challenge yourself with some Archery, Rifle shooting, Aqua Zorbing or rejuvenate yourself at the pool. Additionally, if you prefer keeping in touch with your gym fitness, lift some bells at our 24×7 gym offering state-of-the-art equipment.

This resort also features a delightful fine dining restaurant as well as a lounge bar. Your taste palates are sure to be gratified. And it’s Novotel, known for its hospitality worldwide. Your stay will be well taken care of.

Novotel Imagica, your getaway near Mumbai, adds to the dazzle of a fairy tale holiday, as you meet the mascots of the theme park who are sure to leave you captivated. So, what are you waiting for? Plan and book your next weekend getaway with us!

