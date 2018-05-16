Postal Automation System Market Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Postal automation system market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of digital technology and increasing need for automation in industrial sector. Major driving factor in the growth of postal automation system market are the technological advancements and growing urbanization. Growth of digitization is another major factor driving the growth of postal automation system market. Growing demand for innovations and increasing technological advancements is another major factor responsible for fueling the growth of postal automation system market.

India Post has deployed automated mail processing system which will enable processing of 55,000 mails per hour which will eventually reduce the processing time and improve the efficiency and productivity as well. Siemens has provided India Post with operational consultancy services for the installation of video coding stations and sorting machines. Postal automation systems will reduce the processing time and eventually increase the efficiency and help the postal services to provide better services and increase their productivity. Solystic SAS has been awarded supplier of the year 2016 by the Postal Technology International and have also been awarded for the Sorting Center Innovation of the year award. The company focusses on innovation and cooperation for their achievements.

Postal Automation System Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, component and deployment. The technology segment is further bifurcated into advanced facer canceller system, delivery barcode sorter, automated package processing system, automated parcel & bundle sorter and others. These systems help in faster processing and eventually help in increasing the productivity.

The major factor restraining the growth of postal automation system market is the high initial costs of installation. Installing automation will require new hardware and will result in high costs. This will also have high maintenance costs. This could be a major factor that could cause hindrance in the growth of postal automation system market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, postal automation system market has been valued at approx. USD 2 Billion by the end of forecast period with 9% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players:

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Company (Japan)

Mitsubishi Logistics, Inc. (Japan)

Escher Group (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Siemens Ag (Germany)

Fujitsu, Ltd. (Tokyo)

Vanderlande (Netherlands)

Falcon Autotech (India)

Solystic SAS (France)

Postal Automation System Market Segmentation:

The postal automation system market has been segmented on the basis of technology, component and deployment. The component segment is bifurcated into software and services. The services segment is further bifurcated into support, training & maintenance and consulting. Out of which the consulting services has gained much popularity owing to the increasing demand for operational consultancy for the automated systems.

Market Research Analysis:

It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and dominate the global market share of automatic gate and door opening market. Whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth in North America is majorly driven by U.S. The major growth in postal automation system market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for industrial automation in that region. Growing technological advancements and urbanization in the region are other factors fueling the growth of postal automation system. Also growing demand for digital technologies is another major factor driving the growth of postal automation system market in the region.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of postal automation system market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in postal automation system market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and growing need for automation in that region.

