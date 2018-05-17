Pearson VUE proudly sponsors CII GES 2018 exhibition

MUMBAI, INDIA, May 15, 2018 – Pearson VUE is proud to be a corporate sponsor of the CII GES 2018 event at the Bombay Exhibition centre in Mumbai from 15 to 18 May.

Aman Soni, a business development manager from Pearson VUE attending the event said, “We are thrilled to be a corporate sponsor of this event. It has been a valuable experience, continuing the conversation with the assessment community about how computer-based testing can result in increased test centre security. It can also offer greater convenience for candidates in terms of scheduling their exam on-demand and sitting for their test at a local test centre.”

There had been a useful discussion about university admissions assessments, he added: “Each year universities are challenged with selecting the right applicants for admitting into their institutions. There is of course, immense pressure and competition for students to gain a cherished place on the best university course for them. Through computer-based testing, we can help to make admissions exams more fair, valid and reliable, which is of benefit to both educational institutions and students by helping to match those with the right skills to the right university place.”

The fourth edition of Global Exhibition on Services 2018 was inaugurated by the Hon’ble President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis; Governor of Maharashtra, Mr. C. Vidyasagar Rao and Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation of India, Mr. Suresh Prabhu. During the inauguration, 12 champion service sectors were announced that would contribute significantly towards growth of the Indian economy.

CIII GES 2018 scheduled from May 15th to 18th at Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Mumbai, India will see participation from 15 Indian states and 100 countries with 500 delegates and over 600 exhibitors.