Zebron Coatings Protects Concrete and Steel Against Wastewater Environment

Zebron’s polyurethane coating products provides superior corrosion and abrasion protection for concrete and steel against chemicals from wastewater environment.

[ANAHIEM, 05/17/2018] – Zebron is offering coatings made from 100% non-solvent polyurethane to provide concrete and steel protection against sulfuric acid, hydrogen sulfide gas, and other chemicals found in the wastewater atmosphere.

When applied, Zebron coatings cure without shrinkage to form a strong yet flexible membrane, which provides excellent protection against corrosion and abrasion.

The products and raw materials go through close testing and audits. Its polyurethane coatings have gone through five decades of scrutiny from the world’s leading laboratories, like L.A. Engineering Bureau, the U.S. Testing Company per FDA Standard, and ZEBRON’s own R&D.

Zebron coatings are in cream, gray, or black color. When it comes to service properties, Zebron coatings have welding steel substrate off gases, cathodic disbondment, and ignition and flame spread.

Manufacture and Application

Zebron Corporation is the one who manufactures the Zebron Polyurenthanes. It uses AA Castor Oil to produce the coatings as it is the only commercially available natural oil polyol that is sourced directly from a plant.

The company says that only dried AA Castor Oil meets the specifications for color, hydroxyl value, gardener, saponification value, and acid value. Additionally, the manufacturer only uses raw materials that fit the criteria of specific physical properties.

There is an inspection of the factory and auditing of records at least once a year. The company also states that products undergo a series of tests to maintain the quality of each product.

Aligned to this, the company produces equipment for the application of Zebron products. It specifically designed the equipment for applying Zebron Polyurethane and is never cross-contaminated or used to apply other materials.

About Zebron

Zebron produces coatings formulated using 100 percent solids non-solvent polyurethane. These coatings can be applied in wastewater, manhole rehabilitation, pipeline, and potable water. Zebron does not shrink when applied that creates strong, flexible membrane that can protect surfaces from corrosion and abrasion.

For more information, visit http://www.zebron.com/ today.