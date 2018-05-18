Animal feed Additive Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

Animal feed Additive Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Animal feed Additive Market by type (antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, antibiotics, and binders), livestock (swine, cattle, poultry, aquatic animals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Animal feed Additive Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global animal feed additives market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 3.5% to 4.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global animal feed additives market is driven by factors such as raising awareness about the health benefits of feed additives among the consumers, new product launches and innovations by leading companies, and rapid commercialization in animal industry. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes regulatory aspects that feed additives manufacturers need to comply with. Significantly increasing investment in Research & Development by leading players such as BASF, Cargill and ADM anticipated showing growth opportunities for leading player. Control over the cost of raw material is the major challenge for leading players to expand further during forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global animal feed additives market by additive types, by livestock and region. The segmentation based on type of additives includes antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, antibiotics, binders and others. On the basis of livestock, the market is segmented as swine, cattle, poultry, aquatic animals and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Europe dominated the global animal feed additives market, with market share of more than XX% in 2014-2015. Growth in this region is highly attributed to large livestock population. Following Europe, APAC is the second largest animal feed additive market with over 30% of global market share. Growth in population, rise in disposable income, progressive urbanization in the APAC region, and an increase in demand for quality meat products have driven the demand for animal feed additives in this region. Increasing buying power of the population from countries such as India, China and Japan for protein-rich diet enhances the growth of animal feed additives in APAC region. Moreover, emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Cargill Inc., BASF SE, ADM, Evonik Industries, Novozymes, Alltech Inc., Adisseo France, Chr. Hansen, Invivo NSA, Koninklijke DSM N.V, and Nutreco N.V.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Animal Feed Additives Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Animal Feed Additives Market

4. Global Animal Feed Additives Market: IGR Snapshots

4.1 Global Animal Feed Additives Market Key Trends

4.2 Global Animal Feed Additives Market by Additive Types

4.3 Global Animal Feed Additives Market by Livestock

5. Global Animal Feed Additives by Additive Types (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Antioxidants

5.2 Amino Acids

5.3 Enzymes

5.4 Vitamins

5.5 Minerals

5.6 Antibiotics

5.7 Binders

5.8 Others

6. Global Animal Feed Additives by Livestock (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Swine

6.2 Cattle

6.3 Poultry

6.4 Aquatic Animals

6.5 Others

7. Global Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Animal Feed Additives Market by Additive Types (USD Million)

7.1.2 North America Animal Feed Additives Market by Livestock (USD Million)

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Animal Feed Additives Market by Additive Types (USD Million)

7.2.2 Europe Animal Feed Additives Market by Livestock (USD Million)

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additives Market by Additive Types (USD Million)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additives Market by Livestock (USD Million)

7.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1 RoW Animal Feed Additives Market by Additive Types (USD Million)

7.4.2 RoW Animal Feed Additives Market by Livestock (USD Million)

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Cargill Inc

8.2 BASF SE

8.3 Novozymes

8.4 Alltech Inc

8.5 Evonik Industries

8.6 Adisseo France

8.7 Chr. Hansen

8.8 Invivo NSA.

8.9 Koninklijke DSM N.V

8.10 Nutreco N. V.

