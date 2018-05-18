Baking Ingredients Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

Baking Ingredients Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Baking Ingredients Market by ingredients type (baking powder and premix, baking enzymes, emulsifiers, oils and fats, starches, colorants, flavours), by end use (breads, biscuits and cookies, cakes and pastries) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Baking Ingredients Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global baking ingredients market is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.0 % to 5.5 % from 2017 to 2023. The global baking ingredients market was worth USD X.XX billion in 2015.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global baking ingredients market is driven by factors such growing demand from packaged food industry due to busy lifestyle of consume, changing eating patterns of the consumer worldwide, speedy urbanization and new product innovation. However, the restraining factors identified in the study include issues pertaining to the contamination of raw material and strict rules and regulation pertaining to food safety and consumer health. Furthermore, growing demand for organic bakery products and increased R&D activities owing to new product innovation will bring growth opportunities for leading player. The major challenge for bakery ingredients industry is to comply with stringent rules and regulations pertaining to food safety.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global baking ingredients market by ingredients type, by end use and region. The segmentation based on type of ingredients includes baking powder and premix, baking enzymes, emulsifiers, oils and fats, starches, colourants, flavours and others. On the basis of end-use market is segmented into breads, biscuits and cookies, cakes and pastries, and oters.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Europe dominated the global baking ingredients market in terms of value and volume, with market share of more than XX% in 2015. This is due to bakery products are daily consumed in this region. Moreover, APAC is another promising market for bakery ingredients. As of 2015, the region is accounted for over XX% shares in the global market closely followed by North America at XX%. Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period owing to emerging economies such as China and India. Brazil has experienced impressive growth in bakery ingredients market over the last few years.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Royal DSM, Kerry Group Plc, Cargill Inc., Associated British Food, Flower Foods, Groupo Bimbo, Danisco (DuPont), Taura Natural Ingredients Limited, ADM, Dawn Food Products Inc., Muntons PLC, Flower Foods, among others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of baking ingredients globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of baking ingredients.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the baking ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the baking ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

