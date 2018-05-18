Caramel Market has increased its sales having 9% CAGR forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

Globally, there has been increase in demand for caramel due to its versatility in applications. Its end use markets have widened up in confectionery to bakery foods and beverages due to its unique taste and appealing brown color. In-addition its preference has even extended from the traditional usage in food and beverage industries to newer applications in pharmaceutical and personal care products. Hence, global caramel market is expected to grow at CAGR over 8.5% post the year 2022.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Caramel Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Caramel are Cargill, Inc., Kerry Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Puratos Group, Sethness Caramel Color, DDW the Color House, Bakels Worldwide, Nigay, and Metarom group.

Key Findings:

Secondary data reveals that the caramel sales is projected to grow more than 9% annually post the year 2022

The top 5 exporters of caramel includes France, China, Netherlands, the U.S and Belgium

Inclusion of new flavors and rich calories are accelerating the growth of caramel market.

