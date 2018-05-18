Light Curable Flowable Composite Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2027

Light curable flowable composite is generally used to address dental restoration procedure that improves the appearance of an individual’s teeth, gums and primarily deals with the aesthetics, alignment, and the overall appearance of person’s smile. Light curable flowable composite is the one of the major segment which likely boosts the dental restoration market. Light curable flowable composite is types of resin which are commonly used in dentistry as tooth restorative material. The light curable flowable composite made up by the combination of more than two types of material for example Barium-boro-fluoro-silicate. They require incremental placement at a thickness of 2 mm and light curing of 10 seconds with a quartz halogen curing light or LED curing light with a light energy emission of 600 mW/cm2 Plasma arc (PAC) curing lights should have a curing time of 5 seconds. The major properties of the light curable flowable composite are appropriate flowability, compressive strength, adhesive behavior, flexural strength, low polymerization shrinkage and high wear resistance. Class III, Class IV, and Class V restorations are the most common application of light curable flowable composite. However, it is also used in the various dental application including bases and liner as well as veneer cementation, temporary crown repair, pit and fissure sealing and many others.

Light Curable Flowable Composite: Drivers and Restraints

Major factors such as increasing prevalence of dental caries, growing share of women in dentistry, the rapid growth of total solution providing clinics and corporate dentistry are driving the growth of the light curable flowable composite market. Some others drivers are increasing the number of integrated dental clinics where all treatment teams are at one location and higher demands by dental professional and patients on treatment efficiency and effectiveness. Increasing awareness of implant treatment especially for dental restoration in developing region further increases the demand of light curable flowable composite, leading this to be the fastest growing segment of the dental restorations industry. Less focus on product innovation than product pricing by most of the manufactures may hamper the light curable flowable composite market.

Light Curable Flowable Composite: Segmentation

The global light curable flowable composite is classified on the basis of product type, end-user, and geographic region.

Based on the product type, Light Curable Flowable Composite is segmented into following:

Enamel

Dentin

Transparent

Based on the end user, Light Curable Flowable Composite is segmented into following:

Dental hospitals

Dental clinics

Research institutes

Light Curable Flowable Composite: Overview

The increasing prevalence of dental carries as one of the major growth factor for the light curable flowable composite market. According to statistic, worldwide millions of patients treated per year with over several million implants placed. However single-tooth restorations cover an estimated 50% of all implants placed, with rather more in the posterior than in the anterior and multi-tooth restorations covers an estimated 42% of placements which likely propel the light curable flowable composite market growth over the forecast period. Additional proactive straight doctor-to-patient communication eventually increases the demand for Light Curable Flowable Composite which is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Light Curable Flowable Composite: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region Light Curable Flowable Composite are classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is supposed to hold the largest share of Light Curable Flowable Composite in the global market, followed by Western Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, private health insurance coverage which reduces the out-of-pocket expenditure of patient. In addition to that, the growing geriatric population in this region is also gardening the growth of Light Curable Flowable Composite market. Light Curable Flowable Composite market in Asia- Pacific region and Japan are anticipated to grow at a higher rate owing to the presence of large consumer base and increasing support such as funding and grants from the government sector. However, the market for Light Curable Flowable Composite in regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period.

Light Curable Flowable Composite: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the Light Curable Flowable Composite are 3M-ESPE, Dentsply, Ivoclar, Kerr-Sybron, Kurary Noritake Dental Inc., GC Corporation, Advanced Healthcare Ltd Ultradent Products Inc and many others. The market of Light Curable Flowable Composite has witnessed consolidation among the key players such as collaboration, partnership, patent transfer, increasing research and development activities, product introduction, mergers and acquisition, and joint ventures among the international as well as domestic players are the distinctive trend of competition in the Light Curable Flowable Composite market.