M2M Cellular Modules Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology And Forecast To 2023

This report provides in depth study of “M2M Cellular Modules Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The M2M Cellular Modules Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global M2M Cellular Modules market, analyzes and researches the M2M Cellular Modules development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

AT&T (U.S.)

Verizon Communications (U.S.)

Vodafone Group (UK)

Sprint (U.S.)

Amdocs (U.S.)

China Mobile (China)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Telefonica (Spain)

Aeris Communications (Australia)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, M2M Cellular Modules can be split into

Video Surveillance

Asset Tracking

Fleet Management

POS

Theft Recovery

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global M2M Cellular Modules Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of M2M Cellular Modules

1.1 M2M Cellular Modules Market Overview

1.1.1 M2M Cellular Modules Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global M2M Cellular Modules Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 M2M Cellular Modules Market by Type

1.3.1 Professional Services

1.3.2 Managed Services

1.4 M2M Cellular Modules Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Video Surveillance

1.4.2 Asset Tracking

1.4.3 Fleet Management

1.4.4 POS

1.4.5 Theft Recovery

2 Global M2M Cellular Modules Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 M2M Cellular Modules Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AT&T (U.S.)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Verizon Communications (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Vodafone Group (UK)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Sprint (U.S.)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Amdocs (U.S.)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 China Mobile (China)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Telefonica (Spain)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Aeris Communications (Australia)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Sierra Wireless (Canada)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 M2M Cellular Modules Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global M2M Cellular Modules Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global M2M Cellular Modules Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global M2M Cellular Modules Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of M2M Cellular Modules in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of M2M Cellular Modules

5 United States M2M Cellular Modules Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States M2M Cellular Modules Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States M2M Cellular Modules Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States M2M Cellular Modules Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

