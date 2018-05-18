Roam hassle-free around the UK with EMM Minibuses

People are fond of travelling be it exploring new places or arriving to any event. Travelling with relatives involves planning, and the essential part of travelling is the transportation. Usually, people seek for a transportation that offers ample leg space, carry enough luggage and equipped with all the necessities. Minibuses are the ideal transportation, whether you want to roam in the United Kingdom or its adjacent countries, for long-journey or short-whistle day trip. Essex Minibuses Hires provides pristine minibuses and coaches with an excellent level of comfort and safety. With Essex Minibuses Hires, customers can roam freely without any worry of parking and navigation.

Essex Minibuses Hires has a broad range of luxury rentals, from 3-16 seater minibuses to 16-48 seater coaches. Also, Essex Minibuses Hires is available for your every occasion like wedding, airport transfers, corporate meetings, sporty events and meet & greet service.

Here are some of the perks of travelling with EMM Minibuses:

All drivers are local, knowledgeable and well-trained. They know the area like the back of their hand and can also brief client about the city and their historical places.

All minibuses are fitted with advanced satellite navigation system, which can monitors traffic live and can easily navigate client pick-up location.

They ensure client safety and comfort, and all drivers are fully DBS certified and CRB checked. The company provides 24/7 service at affordable rates.

With Essex Minibuses Hires, one can visit all the famous places of the UK with ease such as Colchester Zoo, Hedingham Castle, Hadleigh Castle, Hollytrees Museum, Stansted Mountfitchet Castle, Clacton Pier, Kelvedon Hatch Secret Nuclear Bunker, Tropical Wings Zoo, Naze Tower and the Epping Ongar Railway, etc.

Their services include:

Airport Transfers: They cover Gatwick, Heathrow, Airport Transfers, Luton and London City Airports.

Ascot Races: If one is planning to have a minibus service for their upcoming trip.

Music Festivals: Festivals brings chaos and stress as for transportation is concerned.

Theme Parks: As Theme parks are the utmost adventure playgrounds.

Corporate Events: They try to bring executive travel experience to all of the clients while maintaining their standards.

School Trips: They have all sorts of minibuses which are perfect for school trips.

For more information, please visit their site: http://www.essex-minibus-hires.co.uk

Contact Details:

Almas Uddin

26 South Street, Romford, Essex, RM1 1NJ

03333 442499

bookings@essex-minibus-hires.co.uk