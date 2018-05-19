Dynamic Application Security Testing Market: Development Trends and Worldwide Growth 2018-2023

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Research Report – By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Web, Mobile), Organization Size (Sme, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Bfsi, Healthcare) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Synopsis

A dynamic application security testing is a security solution which helps in identifying susceptibilities in web and mobile applications. The tool looks for a broad range of vulnerabilities which cover the input and output authentication which are a threat to the SQL interface. In some cases, dynamic testing is referred to black box test which finds errors in the applications without viewing the internal source code which is an added advantage. Dynamic application security testing solutions analyze application performance when subjected to web attacks for finding the vulnerability. Dynamic application security testing comes with various features. It helps in incorporating security testing into the developed strategy, enhancing security with cognitive capabilities, managing, and reducing risks in application portfolio among many others.

The rise in demand for security threats among web-based and mobile based applications and adoption of cloud-based services across SMEs and large enterprises are driving the market for global dynamic application security testing. The cost-effectiveness, broader coverage of web application security, and compatibility of the solution are driving demand for dynamic application security testing. However, adoption of Bring Your Device policy across enterprises will be a challenge to secure the mobile applications on a large scale.

Sample Report Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5793

Segmentation

The global dynamic application security testing market is segmented into the component, deployment, application, organization size, vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into solution and services. The services are further classified into professional and managed services. By deployment, the segment is further classified into on-cloud and on-premise. By application, the segment is further classified into web application security and mobile application security. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises. The dynamic application security testing market is widely used in many verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, retail and many others.

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market is estimated to grow up to USD 2.6 billion at CAGR 23% through the forecast period 2023

Regional Analysis

The global dynamic application security testing market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is estimated to hold major market share for the global dynamic application security testing market. The presence of major players in the region and the growing demand for security-based services are primarily responsible for the growth of this market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rising mobile and web-based application developers demand enhanced testing and security services are driving the market in this region. The supporting government policies are fuelling the growth of the market.

Some of the key players in the market are Accenture PLC (Ireland), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micro Focus (U.K), Ca technologies (U.S.), Synopsys (U.S.), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (U.S.), Tieto (Finland), Trustwave (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.). The key players are highly concentrating on research & development, merger & acquisition activities to generate cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators in this area are Acunetix (U.K), Cigital (U.S.), Checkmarx Inc., (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Synerzip Softech India Private Limited (India), Netcraft (U.K), ControlCase, LLC (U.S.), Applause App Quality, Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France), Virtusa Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Access Report Description @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dynamic-application-security-testing-market-5793

Intended Audience

• Application Developers

• Software Integrators

• System integrators

• Consultancy firms

• Research Organizations

• Managed service providers

• Data security providers

• Government Agencies

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Dynamic Application Security Testing Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Dynamic Application Security Testing Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Dynamic Application Security Testing Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 The Middle East & Africa Dynamic Application Security Testing Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…..

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com