Energy Measurement ICs Market Global Segmentation and Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022

As technology is growing and, energy measurement applications are widely replacing the traditional utility meters. Demand for electricity for various applications inside home, office or in manufacturing places are increasing and need for smart management have arisen. Energy measurement Ics Market are used in components such as smart plugs, smart appliances where it redirects the power with a circuit and releases only amount of electricity which is needed. This helps in better management of electricity and effective utilization. Global energy management ICs market has been valued at US HIGH million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $HIGH million by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of HIGH

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Cirrus Logic (U.S.)

Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Linear Technology (U.S.)

Microchip Technology (U.S.)

Atmel Corporation (U.S.)

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Global Energy Measurement ICs market has been segmented on the basis of function/management which includes- active energy (kWh), apparent energy (kVA), reactive energy (kVAR) and RMS Energy. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as Single-Channel and Multi-Channel. By verticals market has been segmented as- Smart plugs, Industrial, Power monitors for servers, Smart appliances, Smart Homes, Smart Cities among others.

North America is dominating the market. Europe holds HIGH of market share and currently growing with CAGR of HIGH Europe Energy Measurement ICs market has been valued at US HIGH million in the year 2015.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with CAGR of HIGH and has been valued at US $HIGH million in the year 2015 which is expected to rise at US $HIGH million by the end of forecast period.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Energy Measurement ICs Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Energy Measurement ICs market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by function, by type, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Energy Measurement ICs Market

IC Manufacturers

Electric Meter Manufactures

Power Generation Companies

Power Distribution Companies

Chip Manufacturers

Government

Smart ICs Suppliers and Manufactures

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Energy Measurement IC Market: By Function

1.3.2 Global Energy Measurement Ics Market: By Type

1.3.2 Global Energy Measurement Ics Market: By Application

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

3 Global Energy Measurement Ics Market: Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Definition

3.1.2 Market Segmentation of Energy Measurement Ics Market

Continues…

