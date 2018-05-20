Edible Oil Packaging Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2027

Global Edible Oil Packaging – Market Overview

Edible oil packaging has been evolved over the years to encompass a wide range of packaging products such as jerry cans, pouches, jars, tin cans, bottles, among others. The global edible oil packaging market caters to food industry serving billions of the consumers in the world. Key market players operating in the global edible oil packaging market are coming up with innovations in the packaging products to attract the consumers to purchase. The design of packaging also plays a significant role in attracting the consumer towards the product. The manufacturers are consistently implementing design modifications to cater to differentiated product offerings. For the bulk packaging, edible oil is packaged in flexitanks, drums, and among other bulk containers for transportation. The packaging products for edible oil packaging are made of various material types such as metal, plastic, and glass among others. The market for edible oil packaging is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to its continuous increasing demand from the end consumers.

Global Edible Oil Packaging Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global market for edible oil packaging is witnessing a trend towards sustainable packaging products. The food industry is the continuously growing market in terms of value generation. The manufacturers are inclining towards innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Plastic packaging solutions are mostly used packaging formats in edible oil packaging. Both types of packaging are used for packaging of edible oils such as flexible and rigid. Bottle-in-box packaging solution is in trend as it protects the oil from spreading out. There are various packaging formats used for the retail packaging of edible oil such as pouches, bottles, cans, jars etc. For bulk packaging, the products used are flexitanks, drums, containers, etc. which reduces the cost of transportation as the bulk amount of oil can be transported from one place to another.

Despite the positive outlook, there might be some challenges that might hamper the growth of global edible oil packaging market. The government rules and regulations regarding plastic materials used for packaging market may affect the global edible packaging market.

Global Edible Oil Packaging Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global edible oil packaging market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa and Japan. The global edible oil packaging market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, and North America are the largest producers of the edible oil and hence the demand for packaging. The consumption of edible oil packaging is most in the APEJ market. Apart from these markets, Eastern and Western Europe are anticipated to witness considerable growth in the global edible oil packaging market. However, Middle East & Africa and Japan are anticipated to have moderate growth in the global edible oil packaging market during the forecast period.

Global Edible Oil Packaging Market – Key Players

Some of the players in the global edible oil packaging market are Sidel S.A., Smurfit Kappa Group, Avonflex Ltd., Scholle IPN, Sun Pack Corporation, and Emami Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. among others.