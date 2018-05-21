Intraocular Lens Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2017–2022)

Intraocular Lens is described as an implant that is created within the attention of the patient that is a sort of natural and artificial lens. This lens system replaces the natural lens of the attention and aids in the method of focusing power. The natural lens of the attention is also surgically removed owing to cataract. Once the natural lens of the attention is removed, it loses the flexibility to concentrate on any object. So as to revive vision and convey back the flexibility to focus power, the lens system is inserted into the eye.

Increase in geriatric population liable to ocular conditions, growing prevalence of cataract, and increase in initiatives taken by government to eliminate evitable sightlessness are some of the major factors which fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Growth within the geriatric population vulnerable to ocular conditions, the increase in prevalence of cataract, and increase in initiatives taken by the Government to eliminate evitable sightlessness are expected to drive the expansion of the worldwide lens system market. Moreover, rise in adoption of premium lens as a result of its edges resembling increased visual performance and reduced astigmatism supplements the expansion of the market. However, unfavorable compensation situation for the premium lens and surgical complications resembling refractive errors are expected to impede the market growth.

According to the planet Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, close to twenty million cataract surgeries were performed and are expected to achieve close to thirty two million by 2020. Many forms of intraocular lenses implants are on the market to enhance vision. Monofocal intraocular lenses are the most effective selection for restricted budget. Whereas, premium intraocular lenses are specifically designed to scale back patients would like for glasses. Tronic intraocular lenses, multifocal intraocular lenses and accommodating intraocular lenses are number of the premium intraocular lenses.

North America accounted for the biggest share of the Intraocular Lens Market in 2017, followed by the Asia Pacific. The biggest share of the North America region is especially attributed to the rising prevalence of age-related eye diseases, the increasing variety of cataract surgical procedures, increasing care expenditure, and technological innovations in intraocular lenses.

The major market contributors for the global Intraocular Lens Market are Johnson & Johnson, Valeant, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Rayner, Alcon, Inc. (division of Novartis AG), EyeKon Medical, Inc., Lenstec, Inc., HumanOptics AG, STAAR Surgical, PhysIOL s.a., Calhoun Vision Center, and Oculentis GmBH

