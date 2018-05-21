Military Training Aircraft Market Leading Players Analysis, Market status and Forecast Up To 2023

Market Highlights:

Military training aircraft are used by the air forces to train their pilots for future roles and responsibilities. The pilots are trained in different stages and as the stages advance the pilot numbers get reduced. Each pilot has a specific set of skills suited for either fixed wing or rotor aircraft so it is defined during the training regimen, what a pilot would operate. Increasing investments on the military aircraft from the emerging economies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing adoption of virtual training is a crucial factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

On the basis of application, the global military training aircraft market was dominated by the armed aircraft, which is primarily designed to destroy enemy equipment with their own armament. Concurrently, the unarmed aircraft are designed specifically for transport and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) purposes.

Therefore, the global military training aircraft market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

The Boeing Company (US),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US),

Irkut Corporation (Russia),

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India),

Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. (Austria),

Northrop Corporation (US),

Fabrica Militaar De Aviones (Argentina),

Grob Aircraft AG (Germany),

Raytheon Aircraft Company (US),

BAE Systems (UK).

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages on the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Military Training Aircraft Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023”.

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of type, the global military training aircraft market was dominated by the fixed wing aircraft, in 2016. Rotary wing aircraft has one or more power-driven horizontal propellers or rotors that enable it to take off vertically and move in any direction, or remain stationary in the air. The market for rotary wing aircraft is expected to grow significantly and at a faster rate, during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global military training aircraft market, tracking two market segments across three geographic regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global military training aircraft market as type and application.

Global Military Training Aircraft Market, By Type

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Rotary-Wing Aircraft

Global Military Training Aircraft Market, By Application