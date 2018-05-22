Environmental factors can also trigger lung cancer

New Delhi, 22 May 2018: As per findings by a team of Indian and British scientists, nanoparticles derived from tea leaves can inhibit the growth of lung cancer cells, destroying up to 80% of them. Tea leaves contain many compounds including polyphenols, amino acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. The study found that quantum dots produced from tea leaves inhibit the growth of lung cancer cells.

While smoking and tobacco consumption are two main causes for lung cancer, there are other factors at play as well. The percentage of non-smoking lung cancer patients has gone up to 20% in recent times according to statistics and this can be attributed to the increasing pollution levels.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Increasingly a number of non-smokers, often young, are being diagnosed with lung cancer. The nature of the disease is also witnessing a change with more cases of adenocarcinoma being reported. This may be linked to a mutation in genes due to environmental factors such as pollution. Adenocarcinoma is a type of non-small cell lung cancer and is rising rapidly in India. Polluted air contains hydrocarbons and various carcinogens which can wreak havoc on lung health. This combined with genetic factors, passive smoking, and other triggers can make the situation worse. It is important to create awareness that a diagnosis is must right at the onset of symptoms failing which the disease can progress rapidly.”

Some early symptoms of lung cancer include persistent cough, blood in sputum, chest pain that gets worse with deep breathing or coughing, hoarseness, weight/appetite loss and shortness of breath, among others.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Vice President of CMAAO, said, “While it may not be possible to alter the environmental triggers responsible for lung cancer, those who smoke should definitely try to quit the habit. Smoking not only causes lung cancer but various other health complications over time.”

Some tips from HCFI.

• Quit smoking and talk to your children about the negative health effects of this habit. Quitting this deadly habit can reduce your risk of lung cancer, even if you’ve smoked for years. Make use of other options such as nicotine replacement products, medications, and support groups.

• Avoid secondhand smoke if you happen to live in and around a smoker. Avoid areas where people smoke, such as bars and restaurants, and seek out smoke-free options.

• Check the radon levels in your home.

• Take precautions to protect yourself from exposure to toxic chemicals at work. You can wear a mask for protection. Your risk of lung damage from workplace carcinogens increases if you smoke.

• Eat a healthy diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables. Food sources of vitamins and nutrients are best.

• Try and exercise on most days of the week. If you don’t exercise regularly, start out slowly.