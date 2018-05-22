Exclusive: Mobile Now Represents Over 85% of All Online Gambling Bets

Data obtained from gaming website – MoneyReels.com shows that mobile is now 85% of all stake in May 2018.

London, England, May 22, 2018 — Games such as Fluffy Favourites were extremely popular on desktop PC’s whilst playing online bingo, but now data released today suggests it is mostly played on mobile.

Why is Fluffy Favourites so popular? The fun fair set up for those who love the memories of nostalgia and would love to relive a moment from it. The Symbols are all the super cute stuffed animals you loved to own as a kid: teddy bear, giraffe, dragon, turtle, panda, hippo, all of them and more. The buttons are well designed and clearly visible so that you will not miss any option. Pink is the colour on the menu and buttons which come with tiny hearts that would be loved by girls and kids. There are 25 paylines to find your winning combinations on, and all that comes at a theoretical Return To Player of 95.3% which could be satisfactory for a low level betting game filled with fun.

The pink elephant functions as the wild symbol which would stand for all symbols except for the scattered Claw symbol. All wins occurred with the help of pink elephant wild will be doubled.

Android is still leading the way for mobile gaming

With 55% of the share of mobile bets, Android is ahead of its main competitor the Iphone. This is most likely price related, as players opt for the cheaper technology to access the internet and mobile slots websites.

About MoneyReels.com – New Mobile Slots Site

MoneyReels.com is a relatively new online mobile slots site, however they are making a name for themselves with as super slick, responsive and ultra fast mobile gaming experience.

The design of the website is extremely simple and easy to use, with big chunky buttons to make mobile gaming a breeze. Money Reels also features PayPal Quick Registration so players can register on mobile in under 30 seconds.

