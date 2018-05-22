Hoodia extract Market to observe high growth by 2027

Global Hoodia extract Market: Overview

Hoodia is also known as Bushman’s Hat. Binomial name of Hoodia is Hoodia Gordonii, and it’s bitter in taste. The plant is leafless, dwarf growing succulent it tastes like cucumber. Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Angola these countries are known for the production of the rare type of species of Hoodia. The chemicals present in Hoodia are known for their appetite suppressing properties. The dried stem of Hoodia plant is used in the process of extraction. Pink flowers are generated at the top when hoodia plant blooms smell like dead animals which are responsible for attracting flies that’s how hoodia germinates.

Hoodia Extract contains the high amount of active natural ingredients. The 20:1 extract is 20 times efficient than hoodia plant itself. Researchers on hoodia extract have shown its importance on human health as it can reduce calorie intake by 30% to 40%. Hoodia extract is used in pharmaceutical, beverages, etc. because it gives a feeling of a full appetite which results in a loss in food intake. Hoodia extract is blended with some other components to use it on a daily basis like tea, it works fast and shows good results. The primary application of Hoodia extract is in dietary supplements where it is blended with other ingredients. Hoodia with combinations of ingredients all together provides a feeling of appetite which automatically reduces food intake which results in the utilization of stored fats In human body and at the end subsequent loss of weight.

Global Hoodia extract Market: Region Wise Outlook

Hoodia extract market is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Japan. Among these regions, North America, Latin America are expected to have significant market share globally as it is the largest consumer for hoodia extract followed by Western Europe, Eastern Europe. APEJ, Japan is projected to rise steadily in forecasted period. Regarding the production of Hoodia extract production, MEA is the prominent contributor.

Global Hoodia extract Market: Drivers and restrain

Increasing population, urbanization, the rise in disposable income is responsible for obesity problem among all age groups worldwide which expected to gear up the demand for Hoodia extract globally. Pharmaceutical industries are also contributing to their lion’s share in a utilization of Hoodia extract in the manufacturing of medicines for diabetes, dietary supplements, etc. The unique chemical property of Hoodia extract is that it can act as pseudo-glucose in a body, this property can provide a place of glucose in a human body with no calorie. Though it is very outstanding in weight loss, researchers have found that it not just only reduces your appetite for food but also reduces thirst which is not good. Sticky, dry mouth and liver damage are also some of the side effects.

Global Hoodia extract Market: Key Players

Some of the market players identified in the Hoodia extract market include: