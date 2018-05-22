Interconnects and Passive Components Market 2018 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Interconnect can be defined as an optical connection or cable which is used to connect two or more derives. Interconnect helps to bring two conductors by joining them electrically and mechanically with the terminals of electrical devices. Interconnects and Passive Components Market of parts that contains two terminals that store energy in their magnetic flux. To understand Interconnects and Passive Components, a computer system can be an example where a cable connecting a hard drive or a monitor to a laptop or CPU is n interconnect whereas the inside components of a PCs are both interconnects and passive components.

The Global Market of Electronic Components which also includes interconnects and passive components is expected to rise in the coming years. Today, primary end users of interconnects and passive components are equipment manufacturers such as OEMs. High demand for the electronic components by the industries such as telecommunications, computing and consumer electronics is forcing the manufacturers to increase their productivity in order to meet the demand and this becomes the main market driver of interconnects and passive components.

The global Interconnects and Passive Components market is expected to grow at USD ~211 billion by the end of year 2022 with ~6% of CAGR.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

AVX Corporation (U.S.)

Molex, LLC (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Ametek, Inc. (U.S.)

Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)

Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)

Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.)

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (U.S.)

Segments:

By Components-

Resistors & Inductors

Diodes and Transformers

PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards)

Switches

Relays

Others

By Applications

Consumer Electronics

Information Technology

Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the market of Interconnects and Passive Components. High development in field of manufacturing industry and high presence of semiconductor manufacturing gives Asia-Pacific a competitive advantage over other regions. North America stands as second biggest market for Interconnects and Passive Components where U.S. is the major contributors in the market growth due to the growing telecommunication and IT industry. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries is inviting major big players to establish their business unit in Asian Countries.

Intended Audience:

Technology Providers

Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies

Semiconductor Distributors

Consumer Electronic Manufacturers

Consumer Electronic Suppliers

Research Institutes

Government

Study Objectives of Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, application and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Interconnects and Passive Components market.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Sczpe of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Components

Table 2 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Applications

Table 3 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Regions

Table 4 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Country

Table 5 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Components

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: By Components (%)

Figure 3 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: By Applications (%)

Figure 4 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: By Region

Figure 5 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Components (%)

Continues…

